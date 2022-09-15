Advanced search
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
11:20aCHERKIZOVO : opens new bird houses in Altai Territory
PU
09/13CHERKIZOVO : launches sales of vitamin-enriched hot dogs
PU
09/06CHERKIZOVO : celebrates International Day of Charity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Cherkizovo : opens new bird houses in Altai Territory

Cherkizovo : opens new bird houses in Altai Territory

09/15/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Biysk, Russia - September 15 - Cherkizovo Group's Altaisky Broiler has launched six new bird houses in the Zonalny District of the Altai Territory. This will help increase the Company's chicken meat output in the region by almost 20 %.

Altaisky Broiler is a leading poultry meat producer in the Siberian Federal District, and it continues to get even bigger. In September, it added six new chick-rearing houses in Zonalnoye, which had been built in the span of 10 months with an investment of RUB 1.8 bn. The new facilities will generate 80 new jobs for the region.

Altaisky Broiler's current capacity is 73,000 tonnes of live-weight meat per year. It will increase by almost 20 % thanks to the new bird houses.

Additionally, the company plans to expand its product range. "2022 marks a 15-year anniversary for Altaisky Broiler as the company remains on a growth trajectory. In October, it is going to launch a higher value-added production unit slated to put out ready-to-cook meats (ground meat, cutlets, sausages, marinated meat). RTC products enjoy increasingly high demand among consumers who seek to minimize cooking times. We hope that our customers from the Siberian Federal District will appreciate the expanded offering," says Rumil Zinyurov, Head of Altaisky Broiler.

Cherkizovo Group acquired Altaisky Broiler in December 2018. With the completion of the first stage of upgrades in 2019, the facility started producing Petelinka - Russia's most popular chilled chicken brand. The facility also produces a wide range of products under the Altaisky Broiler brand, which accounts for 5 % of the company's sales. The brand enjoys high demand and long-standing trust among consumers from the Siberian Federal District.

2005-2022 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 15:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
