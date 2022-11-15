Cherkizovo : products win Quality Guarantee medals

Moscow, Russia - November 15 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has once again been praised for the high quality of its products, winning four golds and three silvers at Quality Guarantee 2022.

Cherkizovo Group added more Quality Guarantee awards to its collection. In 2022, the international competition held by Gorbatov's All-Russian Meat Research InstitutesawPetelinka and Pava-Pava take four gold medals for product quality. Coming out on top were Petelinka's For Roasting whole chickens and chicken breast fillets in three vacuum-sealed compartments, as well as Pava-Pava's Premium turkey breast fillets and Tender ground turkey.

Chicken breast fillets in two vacuum-sealed compartments and the Po-petelinski cutlets won silver medals, as did Pava-Pava's small-sized fillets (chilled boneless ready-to-cook cuts).

Finally, the Company received quality accolades for the Cherkizovo-branded Light ground pork.

"Cherkizovo Group products have always been about quality and safety, praised by consumers and experts alike. The awards from such a reputable organization as Gorbatov's All-Russian Meat Research Instituteonly make the case stronger. We are very happy to see our flagship brands win more of them at its prestigious international competition," commented Victoria Baltais, Marketing Director for Fresh Products at Cherkizovo Trade House.

Quality Guarantee's mission is to raise general awareness about food industry achievements and spotlight the best manufacturers. Its winners enjoy the right to put the Quality Guarantee label on their products. The competition's supervisory board consists of major professionals from the industry's leading research centers and national associations.