  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Cherkizovo Group
  News
  Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
11:32aCherkizovo : products win Quality Guarantee medals
11/09Cherkizovo : Petelinka and Altaisky Broiler launch new products for Siberia
11/03Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), September 2022
Cherkizovo : products win Quality Guarantee medals

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
Moscow, Russia - November 15 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has once again been praised for the high quality of its products, winning four golds and three silvers at Quality Guarantee 2022.

Cherkizovo Group added more Quality Guarantee awards to its collection. In 2022, the international competition held by Gorbatov's All-Russian Meat Research InstitutesawPetelinka and Pava-Pava take four gold medals for product quality. Coming out on top were Petelinka's For Roasting whole chickens and chicken breast fillets in three vacuum-sealed compartments, as well as Pava-Pava's Premium turkey breast fillets and Tender ground turkey.

Chicken breast fillets in two vacuum-sealed compartments and the Po-petelinski cutlets won silver medals, as did Pava-Pava's small-sized fillets (chilled boneless ready-to-cook cuts).

Finally, the Company received quality accolades for the Cherkizovo-branded Light ground pork.

"Cherkizovo Group products have always been about quality and safety, praised by consumers and experts alike. The awards from such a reputable organization as Gorbatov's All-Russian Meat Research Instituteonly make the case stronger. We are very happy to see our flagship brands win more of them at its prestigious international competition," commented Victoria Baltais, Marketing Director for Fresh Products at Cherkizovo Trade House.

Quality Guarantee's mission is to raise general awareness about food industry achievements and spotlight the best manufacturers. Its winners enjoy the right to put the Quality Guarantee label on their products. The competition's supervisory board consists of major professionals from the industry's leading research centers and national associations.

2005-2022 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 584 M 2 584 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 112 B 1 830 M 1 830 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 0,76%
Chart CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Cherkizovo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERKIZOVO GROUP-9.97%1 830
CORTEVA, INC.41.14%47 678
QL RESOURCES18.16%2 839
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.85%1 732
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.1.20%1 336
GENTING PLANTATIONS-2.99%1 273