Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
01:50pCherkizovo : to engage in swine genetics work and artificial selection
PU
10/21Cherkizovo : to supply halal products to Saudi Arabian stores
PU
10/14Cherkizovo : and Smenka to renovate school canteens
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cherkizovo : to engage in swine genetics work and artificial selection

10/27/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Orenburg, Russia - October 27 - Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE) has agreed to acquire Vishnevsky Genetics and Breeding Center in the Orenburg Region. The deal will enable the Company to help domestic production of breeder pigs, reducing the industry's dependence on imports.

Under the agreement, Limited Liability Company Agricultural Complex Mikhailovskiy and Cherkizovo-Pork (both are part of Cherkizovo Group) are to own 99 % and 1 %, respectively, of Vishnevsky GBC. The deal, already approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service, involved Business Solutions and Technologies as a financial advisor and ALUMNI partners and Branan Legal as legal advisors.

Vishnevsky Genetics and Breeding Center was founded in 2006 in the Orenburg Region and rears purebred Yorkshire, Duroc, and Landrace swine and hybrid F1 pigs. Its other lines of business involve pig breeding and pork production spread across five sites, which include multiplication units, farms, a feed mill, and a slaughter house. The center's total capacity exceeds 250,000 heads per year.

The acquisition marks a new addition to Cherkizovo Group's geographies - the Orenburg Region - and will enable the Company to engage in swine genetics work and artificial selection. This will enhance the Group's vertical integration in pork production and help reduce the entire industry's dependence on imported breeder pigs, ensuring the market demand for high-quality products is sufficiently covered. Moreover, the deal is expected to increase Cherkizovo's pork output for its meat processing facilities.
2005-2022 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 17:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHERKIZOVO GROUP
01:50pCherkizovo : to engage in swine genetics work and artificial selection
PU
10/21Cherkizovo : to supply halal products to Saudi Arabian stores
PU
10/14Cherkizovo : and Smenka to renovate school canteens
PU
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/03Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), August 2022
PU
09/30Cherkizovo : to change name of its Sibylla business to VkusON
PU
09/21Cherkizovo : backs agrigenetics competition for high school students
PU
09/15Cherkizovo : opens new bird houses in Altai Territory
PU
09/13Cherkizovo : launches sales of vitamin-enriched hot dogs
PU
09/06Cherkizovo : celebrates International Day of Charity
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHERKIZOVO GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 556 M 2 556 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 112 B 1 811 M 1 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 0,76%
Chart CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Cherkizovo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERKIZOVO GROUP-9.97%1 811
CORTEVA, INC.39.32%47 334
QL RESOURCES11.82%2 636
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.90%1 742
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-6.34%1 236
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.13%1 203