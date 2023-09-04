04.09.2023 15:28:39 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (MR3)

TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (MR3) has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on 12 October 2023 at 2:30 pm in the town of Dimitrovgrad, Industrial Zone, under the following agenda:

- Changes within the managing bodies of the company. Draft resolution:

Releasing Ivan Georgiev as a member of the Board of Directors and electing Ilian Pavlov as a new Board member with a mandate until 29 June 2027

- Determination of the remuneration to the newly elected member of the Board of Directors

- Determination of the management guarantee to the newly elected member of the Board of Directors

- In the absence of a quorum, the GMS will be held on 28 October 2023 at 2:30 pm., at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 28 September 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, will be 26 September 2023 (Ex-Date: 27 September 2023).

The entire notice is available on the website of the Exchange

The entire news item may be accessed published on the financial website X3News

