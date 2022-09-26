Advanced search
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
09:46 2022-09-26 am EDT
5.525 EUR   +9.62%
CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information

09/26/2022 | 09:26am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry AG / Cherry AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 15. interim report
Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information

26.09.2022 / 15:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 15. interim report

In the period from September 19, up to and including September 23, 2022, a total of 19,584 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from September 19, up to and including September 23, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
September 19, 2022          2,909        5.9070 17,183.46
September 20, 2022          2,230        5.8430 13,029.84
September 21, 2022          3,969        5.7702 22,901.96
September 22, 2022          3,857        5.6206 21,678.47
September 23, 2022          6,619        5.4300 35,941.16

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 621,845 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, September 26, 2022

Cherry AG

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices. The business focus is on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards as well as various computer input devices, which are used in a wide range of applications – especially in the areas of gaming, office, industry and cybersecurity as well as solutions for the healthcare industry. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry, with its two business areas Gaming and Professional, has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are developed specifically to meet the needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherry.de

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de


26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450231  26.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 3,37 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
Net cash 2022 38,5 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,04 €
Average target price 17,73 €
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Unterberger Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Wagner Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Stolk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Streller Chief Operating Officer
James P. Burns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY AG-79.76%115
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.83%5 051
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.97%1 864
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.11.82%913
EIZO CORPORATION-5.82%554
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.-1.41%291