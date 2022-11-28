Advanced search
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
2022-11-28
6.940 EUR   -2.25%
11:01aCms : Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:36aGerman Tech Group Cherry's CEO to Step Down in December; Successor Named
MT
11/27Oliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board
EQ
CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information

11/28/2022 | 11:01am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry AG / Cherry AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 25. interim report
Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information

28.11.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 25. interim report

In the period from November 21, up to and including November 25, 2022, a total of 24,606 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from November 21, up to and including November 25, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
November 21, 2022             6,800       7.1535 48,643.80
November 22, 2022             2,143       7.0216 15,047.22
November 23, 2022             3,172       6.9660 22,096.15
November 24, 2022             6,000       6.9432 41,659.22
November 25, 2022             6,491       7.0183 45,555.90

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 822,468 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, November 28, 2022

Cherry AG

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


28.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499591  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
