  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:33 2022-06-13 am EDT
9.095 EUR   -4.26%
05:22aCHERRY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:17aCHERRY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/10CHERRY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cherry AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/13/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2022 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marcel
Last name(s): Stolk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.2262 EUR 97078.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.2262 EUR 97078.29 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt/Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75841  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CHERRY AG
