Cherry AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2022 / 11:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marcel Last name(s): Stolk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry AG

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.2262 EUR 97078.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.2262 EUR 97078.29 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt/Xetra MIC: XETR

