Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cherry AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/22/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Cherry AG
Cherry AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.10.2021 / 10:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Cherry AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 174
Postal code: 81677
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500DF98AA2E011444

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.21 % 0.00 % 3.21 % 24300000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CRRN9 0 780070 0.00 % 3.21 %
Total 780070 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors Limited 3.21 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Oct 2021


22.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242693  22.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about CHERRY AG
04:02aCHERRY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
10/18Scotiabank Previews Wednesday's September CPI in Canada
MT
10/13INSTANT VIEW : U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in September
RE
10/08U.S. job growth slows sharply in September
RE
10/06CHERRY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
DJ
10/04BP : Investing $269 Million to Double Renewable Diesel Output, Cut Emissions at Washington..
MT
10/04BP PLC to Invest $269 Million at Cherry Point Refinery in Washington State
DJ
10/01Wall Street set to open higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
09/30FACEBOOK : research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
RE
09/29VC DAILY : Venture Keeps Up Frenzied Pace
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net cash 2021 68,0 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 697 M 812 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 100%
Chart CHERRY AG
Duration : Period :
Cherry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,68 €
Average target price 46,17 €
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Unterberger Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Wagner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Marcel Stolk Chairman-Supervisory Board
James P. Burns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Coers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY AG0.00%812
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED35.01%12 115
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION37.95%6 543
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.86%2 006
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.5.03%828
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-1.31%819