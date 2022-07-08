Log in
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:06 2022-07-08 pm EDT
8.625 EUR   +0.52%
8.625 EUR   +0.52%
12:35pCHERRY AG SHARE BUYBACK : Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report
EQ
07/04CHERRY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27CHERRY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Cherry AG share buyback: Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report
07/08/2022 | 12:35pm EDT

07/08/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry AG / Cherry AG share buyback: Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report
Cherry AG share buyback: Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report

08.07.2022 / 18:33
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report

In the period from July 1, up to and including July 8, 2022, a total of 72,709 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from July 1, up to and including July 8, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
July 1, 2022 11,641 8.4308 98,142.94
July 4, 2022 4,383 8.3247 36,486.97
July 5, 2022 21,423 8.1334 174,241.57
July 6, 2022 12,418 8.4886 105,411.16
July 7, 2022 12,050 8.5576 103,118.75
July 8, 2022 10,794 8.5836 92,651.58

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 288.027 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/de/

Munich, July 8, 2022

Cherry AG

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices. The business focus is on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards as well as various computer input devices, which are used in a wide range of applications – especially in the areas of gaming, office, industry and cybersecurity as well as solutions for the healthcare industry. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry, with its two business areas Gaming and Professional, has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are developed specifically to meet the needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherry.de

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de


08.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1394425  08.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394425&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
