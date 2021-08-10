Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Cherry AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-10 / 16:13 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Cherry AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021 
Address: https://www.cherry.de/ueber-cherry/neuer-bereich/publikationen/finanzberichte.html 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021 
Address: https://www.cherry-world.com/about-cherry/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports.html 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cherry AG 
              Einsteinstr. 174 
              81677 München 
              Germany 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225386 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225386&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

All news about CHERRY AG
10:15aDGAP-AFR : Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2021 76,0 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 887 M 1 042 M 1 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 100%
Chart CHERRY AG
Duration : Period :
Cherry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,50 €
Average target price 46,17 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd Wagner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joachim Coers Member-Supervisory Board
Heather L. Faust Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY AG0.00%1 042
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED48.17%13 362
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION33.83%6 432
SYNNEX CORPORATION50.66%6 414
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.58%2 003
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED6.38%889