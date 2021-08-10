DGAP-AFR : Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 08/10/2021 | 10:15am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Cherry AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-10 / 16:13 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cherry AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021 Address: https://www.cherry.de/ueber-cherry/neuer-bereich/publikationen/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021 Address: https://www.cherry-world.com/about-cherry/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports.html ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Cherry AG Einsteinstr. 174 81677 München Germany End of News DGAP News Service ------------- 1225386 2021-08-10 Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225386&application_name=news (END) Dow Jones Newswires August 10, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT) All news about CHERRY AG 10:15a DGAP-AFR : Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r.. DJ

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 174 M 204 M 204 M Net income 2021 25,2 M 29,5 M 29,5 M Net cash 2021 76,0 M 89,0 M 89,0 M P/E ratio 2021 33,1x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 887 M 1 042 M 1 039 M EV / Sales 2021 4,66x EV / Sales 2022 3,46x Nbr of Employees 400 Free-Float 100% Chart CHERRY AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHERRY AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 36,50 € Average target price 46,17 € Spread / Average Target 26,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bernd Wagner Chief Operating & Financial Officer Joachim Coers Member-Supervisory Board Heather L. Faust Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CHERRY AG 0.00% 1 042 UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED 48.17% 13 362 SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION 33.83% 6 432 SYNNEX CORPORATION 50.66% 6 414 CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -8.58% 2 003 DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED 6.38% 889