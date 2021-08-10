DGAP-AFR : Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Cherry AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
Cherry AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021
Address: https://www.cherry.de/ueber-cherry/neuer-bereich/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021
Address: https://www.cherry-world.com/about-cherry/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany
