Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-25 am EST
7.100 EUR   +2.16%
01:26pOliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board
EQ
01:25pOliver Kaltner to succeed Rolf Unterberger as Chairman of the Management Board of Cherry AG
EQ
11/25Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

11/27/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Oliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

27.11.2022 / 19:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

Oliver Kaltner appointed as new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board by the Supervisory Board of Cherry AG with effect from January 1, 2023
Rolf Unterberger leaves Cherry AG at his own request and terminates his activities as Chairman of the Management Board as of December 31, 2022
Continuation of the strategic profitable growth course in gaming, technology for hybrid workplaces and digital health

 

Munich, November 27, 2022 – Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] announced today that Oliver Kaltner has unanimously been appointed by the Supervisory Board as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board with effect from January 1, 2023. Rolf Unterberger, who has been CEO of the company since May 2018, is leaving the company at his own request and his Management Board position will end on December 31, 2022.

Oliver Kaltner brings deep and relevant experience. He spent his early career at institutions such as Electronic Arts, Sony and Microsoft. He has subsequently led several businesses including Leica Camera AG, where he served as CEO, and he brings valuable perspective both as an executive and an investor. Over his career, Oliver Kaltner has been responsible for global businesses with operations in EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Cherry Supervisory Board chairman, Marcel Stolk, commented: “On behalf of the Cherry Supervisory Board, we thank Rolf Unterberger for his years of service to Cherry, including taking the company public in June 2021, leading the company through two successful acquisitions, and diversifying the business activities over time. He demonstrated strong leadership and a personal dedication for the benefit of shareholders, customers and Cherry team members.”

“Oliver Kaltner and Cherry are an excellent match,” continued Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “Oliver Kaltner has a proven track record in highly successful global companies, with experience in operations, product innovation, marketing, sales, service, brand management, M&A and strategy. He is a change agent, having driven innovation and transformation for iconic brands along the value chain of hardware, software and cloud-services. Oliver brings a passion for keeping the customer at the heart of decisions and he offers a fresh perspective on our business activities. The Supervisory Board believes that Oliver is the right individual to drive our company to renewed profitable growth, and I am thrilled to work with him on this.”

"I am excited to join such a well-known brand and highly respected platform in gaming, technology for hybrid workplaces, and digital health. The company has many promising opportunities on the horizon. I am grateful to take over the business responsibility from Rolf Unterberger, and I’m thrilled to work with the Cherry team to deliver continued innovation to our passionate customers around the globe,” commented Oliver Kaltner.

Rolf Unterberger added, “I am very proud of what we have built at Cherry over the last five years. The company has demonstrated a deep commitment to excellence and innovation, and I look forward to following the company’s continued success under Oliver Kaltner’s leadership.”

 

 

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 


27.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +4996432061100
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1498189

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498189  27.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CHERRY AG
01:26pOliver Kaltner to join Cherry AG as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board
EQ
01:25pOliver Kaltner to succeed Rolf Unterberger as Chairman of the Management Board of Cherr..
EQ
11/25Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain
RE
11/24SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains as Vietnam supplies slip
RE
11/21GoTo Shares Drop as Loss Widens
DJ
11/21Cms : Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/18IN BRIEF: ECR Minerals hails first drillhole results from Blue Moon
AN
11/15Cherry AG reports results for third quarter and first 9 months 2022
EQ
11/14Cherry AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
11/14Cms : Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 133 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 -0,85 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2022 31,2 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -203x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 167 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CHERRY AG
Duration : Period :
Cherry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Average target price 12,95 €
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Unterberger Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Wagner Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Stolk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Streller Chief Operating Officer
James P. Burns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY AG-71.49%173
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.93%5 133
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.85%1 884
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.1.94%856
EIZO CORPORATION-6.44%558
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-21.39%364