  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY AG

(C3RY)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-08 am EST
5.590 EUR   +8.97%
11/07Cms : Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/07Cherry Ag : Forecast update for the fiscal year 2022
EQ
11/04Canada Goose Opening New Stores, Plus Pop-up Stores
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: Cherry AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/08/2022 | 12:06pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Cherry AG
Cherry AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.11.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Cherry AG
Street: Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
Postal code: 81677
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500DF98AA2E011444

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.56 % 0.00 % 2.56 % 24300000
Previous notification 4.94 % 0.00 % 4.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CRRN9 0 620888 0.00 % 2.56 %
Total 620888 2.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group Plc % % %
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited % % %
Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Nov 2022


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1482365  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net cash 2022 35,6 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 100%
Chart CHERRY AG
Duration : Period :
Cherry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,13 €
Average target price 15,85 €
Spread / Average Target 209%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Unterberger Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Wagner Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Stolk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Streller Chief Operating Officer
James P. Burns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY AG-79.40%120
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-0.87%4 782
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.55%1 790
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-2.82%789
EIZO CORPORATION-8.30%524
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-13.90%274