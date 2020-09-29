Log in
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CHMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment : CHMI Investor Presentation September 2020

09/29/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Investor Presentation

September 29, 2020

Legal Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation references to potential or expected future cash flows, estimated or expected returns, sometimes referred to as initial IRR, updated IRR, expected IRR, lifetime IRR, life-to-date IRR or current-to-maturity IRR, potential discount rates, potential future investments, expected yields, potential or implied investment multiples, potential or projected future cash flows, expected CRR, CDR, Loss Severities, Loss Rates and Delinquencies. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (or "the Company") can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, please review the information under e heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING EXPECTED RETURNS AND EXPECTED YIELDS. Expected returns and expected yields are estimates of the annualized effective rate of return that we presently expect to be earned over the expected average life of an investment (i.e., IRR), after giving effect, in the case of returns, to existing leverage and existing hedging costs, and calculated on a weighted average basis. Expected returns and expected yields reflect our estimates of an investment's coupon, amortization of premium or discount, and costs and fees, as well as our assumptions regarding prepayments, defaults and loan losses, among other things. In the case of Servicing Related Assets, these assumptions include, but are not limited to, recapture rates, prepayment rates and delinquency rates. Income recognized by the Company in future periods may be significantly less than the income that would have been recognized if an expected return or expected yield were actually realized, and the estimates we use to calculate expected returns and expected yields could differ materially from actual results. Statements about expected returns and expected yields in this presentation are forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the cautionary statement above under the caption "Forward-looking Statements," which directly applies to our discussion of expected returns and expected yields.

PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason.

2

Company Overview

1

2

3

Strategy

Acquire and service diversified hybrid portfolio of MSR and RMBS assets

Strategically positioned to benefit from multiple interest rate environments

Attractive Yield

Generator

Preserving Book Value

Stable Core Earnings

Double-digit Dividend Yield

In Focus

Tickers:

CHMI, CHMI-PRA,CHMI-PRB

Appropriately managing risk with diversified portfolio

Balanced investment portfolio generating attractive hedge-adjusted returns

Shifted RMBS portfolio towards Agency RMBS due to lack of

market liquidity surrounding

credit assets

3

Investment Highlights

Investment strategy tailored to multiple interest rate environments

Decisively fortified liquidity, de-risked portfolio

Disciplined preservation of book value in volatile economic environment

Compelling yield

Deeply experienced management team

  • Disciplined in asset selection - invest in MSRs, which provide cash flow and opportunity for capital appreciation in rising rate environment;
  • Target RMBS with defined duration characteristics and expected better prepayment protection traits.
  • Significantly strengthened balance sheet in response to COVID, while reducing leverage; $94m of unrestricted cash as of June 30, 2020.
  • Strategy designed to excel in a rising rate environment and protect capital when rates decline;
  • Among best hybrid mREITs in preserving book value in 2020 despite COVID*.
  • Consistent, attractive double-digit dividend yield.
  • Senior management has 60+ combined years of investment, management and operational experience in financial services, MBS/RMBS, and residential real estate investment.
  • Hybrid mREIT peer group consists of AJX, ARR, CIM, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, NRZ, NYMT, PMT, RC, RWT, TWO, WMC

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 12:09:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,89x
Yield 2020 12,7%
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,63 $
Last Close Price 9,54 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Regina M. Lowrie Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-34.61%163
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.02%10 437
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-19.29%7 927
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-35.84%4 537
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-49.16%3 405
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-37.75%3 387
