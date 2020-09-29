Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment : CHMI Investor Presentation September 2020

Legal Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation references to potential or expected future cash flows, estimated or expected returns, sometimes referred to as initial IRR, updated IRR, expected IRR, lifetime IRR, life-to-date IRR or current-to-maturity IRR, potential discount rates, potential future investments, expected yields, potential or implied investment multiples, potential or projected future cash flows, expected CRR, CDR, Loss Severities, Loss Rates and Delinquencies. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (or "the Company") can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, please review the information under e heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING EXPECTED RETURNS AND EXPECTED YIELDS. Expected returns and expected yields are estimates of the annualized effective rate of return that we presently expect to be earned over the expected average life of an investment (i.e., IRR), after giving effect, in the case of returns, to existing leverage and existing hedging costs, and calculated on a weighted average basis. Expected returns and expected yields reflect our estimates of an investment's coupon, amortization of premium or discount, and costs and fees, as well as our assumptions regarding prepayments, defaults and loan losses, among other things. In the case of Servicing Related Assets, these assumptions include, but are not limited to, recapture rates, prepayment rates and delinquency rates. Income recognized by the Company in future periods may be significantly less than the income that would have been recognized if an expected return or expected yield were actually realized, and the estimates we use to calculate expected returns and expected yields could differ materially from actual results. Statements about expected returns and expected yields in this presentation are forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the cautionary statement above under the caption "Forward-looking Statements," which directly applies to our discussion of expected returns and expected yields.

PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason.

2