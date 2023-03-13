Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMI   US1646511014

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CHMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
5.330 USD   -3.96%
04:41pCherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of Sharon Lee Cook to Board of Directors
BU
04:17pCherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Cherry Hill : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of Sharon Lee Cook to Board of Directors

03/13/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) is pleased to announce the appointment, effective as of March 8, 2023, of Sharon Lee Cook to the Board of Directors to serve out the term of Ms. Regina Lowrie, who passed away on January 1, 2023. Ms. Cook is independent in accordance with NYSE listing standards, has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board and will participate in the same compensation programs as the other non-management directors.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Cook to our Board,” said Jay Lown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber and wealth of experience to further strengthen our Board, and I have the utmost respect for Ms. Cook both personally and professionally. We expect her insights and perspective will provide us with considerable value as we navigate through the current environment.”

Ms. Cook is the founder and president of OLE Three Consulting, Inc., a management advisory firm that she founded in March 2022. Previously, she was a managing director at securities firm Incapital LLC, a managing director at investment banking firm D.A. Davidson & Co., and a managing director at Sterne, Agee & Leach Inc. Before that, Ms. Cook was a senior economic and policy advisor to the deputy director of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Thrift Supervision where she participated in the resolution of failing banks, and the development of the Troubled Assets Relief Program (TARP) and the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP). Earlier in her career, Ms. Cook spent 12 years as a managing director at investment management firm Legg Mason Wood Walker Inc. and was the deputy assistant director at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for five years. She is a member of the board of directors of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, where she serves on the Finance Committee, and she is a member of the National Association for Corporate Directors. She is a graduate of The George Washington University.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,5 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 17,3%
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,55 $
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Julian B. Evans Chief Investment Officer
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.31%138
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.71%9 083
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-3.67%5 734
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.55%5 663
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.0.49%3 889
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-10.82%3 217