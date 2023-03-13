Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of Sharon Lee Cook to Board of Directors

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) is pleased to announce the appointment, effective as of March 8, 2023, of Sharon Lee Cook to the Board of Directors to serve out the term of Ms. Regina Lowrie, who passed away on January 1, 2023. Ms. Cook is independent in accordance with NYSE listing standards, has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board and will participate in the same compensation programs as the other non-management directors.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Cook to our Board,” said Jay Lown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber and wealth of experience to further strengthen our Board, and I have the utmost respect for Ms. Cook both personally and professionally. We expect her insights and perspective will provide us with considerable value as we navigate through the current environment.”

Ms. Cook is the founder and president of OLE Three Consulting, Inc., a management advisory firm that she founded in March 2022. Previously, she was a managing director at securities firm Incapital LLC, a managing director at investment banking firm D.A. Davidson & Co., and a managing director at Sterne, Agee & Leach Inc. Before that, Ms. Cook was a senior economic and policy advisor to the deputy director of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Thrift Supervision where she participated in the resolution of failing banks, and the development of the Troubled Assets Relief Program (TARP) and the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP). Earlier in her career, Ms. Cook spent 12 years as a managing director at investment management firm Legg Mason Wood Walker Inc. and was the deputy assistant director at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for five years. She is a member of the board of directors of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, where she serves on the Finance Committee, and she is a member of the National Association for Corporate Directors. She is a graduate of The George Washington University.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

