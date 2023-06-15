Advanced search
    CHMI   US1646511014

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CHMI)
06/15/2023
5.160 USD   +0.98%
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Second Quarter 2023
BU
06/01B. Riley Trims Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Price Target to $6 From $7 After Slight Q1 Miss, Model Updates; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/25Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Second Quarter 2023

06/15/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 31, 2023 to holders of the common stock of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Additionally, Cherry Hill announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2023. The dividends will be payable in cash on July 17, 2023 to holders of the applicable Series of Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies, expand its market opportunities and create its own Excess MSRs and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8,08 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 17,0%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 80,9%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,11 $
Average target price 6,88 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Julian B. Evans Senior Trader & Portfolio Manager
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.90%132
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%10 199
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.03%6 029
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.07%6 011
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.00%4 420
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.53%3 402
