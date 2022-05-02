Log in
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/02/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022. A conference call will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review the Company’s first quarter 2022.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chmireit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-9716
International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13728675
The playback can be accessed through June 9, 2022

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.


© Business Wire 2022
