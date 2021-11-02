Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMI   US1646511014

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CHMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/02/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review the Company’s third quarter.

Webcast:
The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chmireit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-344-8082
International: 1-213-992-4618

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 147451
The playback can be accessed through December 9, 2021

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:17pCherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings R..
BU
09/17CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : Maintains Q3 Dividend at $0.27 a Share, Payable Oct. 26 ..
MT
09/17CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP : Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Th..
BU
09/17Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common Dividends for the Third Qu..
CI
08/26CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/11CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : JMP Securities Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investmen..
MT
08/09CHERRY HILL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/09CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/09CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,6 M - -
Net income 2021 16,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 11,8%
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,19 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Julian B. Evans Chief Investment Officer
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Regina M. Lowrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.55%157
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.01%12 498
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.3.72%8 493
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.34.09%7 461
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.16.30%5 394
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.21.32%5 285