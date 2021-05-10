Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment : CHMI First Quarter 2021 Presentation
Investor Presentation
First Quarter 2021
Legal Disclaimer
FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation references to potential or expected future cash flows, estimated or expected returns, sometimes referred to as initial IRR, updated IRR, expected IRR, lifetime IRR, life‐to‐date IRR or current‐to‐maturity IRR, potential discount rates, potential future investments, expected yields, potential or implied investment multiples, potential or projected future cash flows, expected CRR, CDR, Loss Severities, Loss Rates and Delinquencies. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward‐looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation ("the Company") can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward‐looking statements contained in this presentation. Risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward‐looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ from the forward‐looking statements in this presentation, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company's forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING EXPECTED RETURNS AND EXPECTED YIELDS. Expected returns and expected yields are estimates of the annualized effective rate of return that we presently expect to be earned over the expected average life of an investment (i.e., IRR), after giving effect, in the case of returns, to existing leverage and existing hedging costs, and calculated on a weighted average basis. Expected returns and expected yields reflect our estimates of an investment's coupon, amortization of premium or discount, and costs and fees, as well as our assumptions regarding prepayments, defaults and loan losses, among other things. In the case of Servicing Related Assets, these assumptions include, but are not limited to, recapture rates, prepayment rates and delinquency rates. Income recognized by the Company in future periods may be significantly less than the income that would have been recognized if an expected return or expected yield were actually realized, and the estimates we use to calculate expected returns and expected yields could differ materially from actual results. Statements about expected returns and expected yields in this presentation are forward‐looking statements. You should carefully read the cautionary statement above under the caption "Forward‐looking Statements," which directly applies to our discussion of expected returns and expected yields.
PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason.
First Quarter 2021
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Financial Results
$10.83 book value per common share1
0.5% total quarterly economic loss3
3.0% decrease, net of 1Q21 dividend
$0.21 core earnings per share4
$0.27 dividend per share declared and paid2
Portfolio Update
3.4x leverage ratio for aggregate portfolio
21.4% CPR for RMBS5
1.57% net interest spread for RMBS
34.8% net CPR for MSRs5
Highlights
Acquired approximately $2.5 billion in MSR UPB during the quarter
Recapture rate on MSRs more than quadrupled in the quarter, increasing from 5.7% in 4Q to 24.5% in Q1
Active forbearance fell from approximately 5.6% of our loan servicing portfolio in early February to approximately 3.6% in late April
Note: Figures presented are rounded. As of March 31, 2021, unless noted otherwise.
book value from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 of $0.33, plus the dividend declared of
1.
Based on 17,093,236 common shares outstanding at March 31, 2021.
$0.27 per share, divided by December 31, 2020 book value of $11.16 per share.
2.
First quarter 2021 $0.27 dividend was paid in cash on April 27, 2021 to stockholders of record
4.
Based on 17,087,959 fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the
3.
on March 31, 2021.
5.
three‐month period ended March 31, 2021.
Total loss on book value for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is defined as the decrease in
Weighted average CPR for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2021.
Portfolio Metrics
Asset Investment Composition (ex. Cash)
100%
11%
10%
9%
10%
14%
1%
2%
4%
1%
1%
1%
0%
-
75%
18%
18%
50%
85%
90%
89%
68%
68%
25%
-
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
30 Year RMBS¹
≤ 20 Year RMBS¹
Other RMBS²
MSRs
Equity Composition
100%
16%
27%
25%
26%
24%
75%
35%
50%
43%
41%
45%
40%
25%
33%
36%
48%
30%
29%
-
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Servicing Related Assets³
RMBS⁴
All Other⁵
Quarterly RMBS CPR Performance
Quarterly MSR Net CPR Performance
35%
31.8%
33.1%
31.2%
48%
45.2%
4.0%
28.7%
40.8%
30%
40%
37.9%
34.8%
3.6%
25%
19.7%
21.4%
32%
20%
17.5%
3.2%
24%
15%
13.7%
14.0%
20.0%
2.8%
10.2%
16%
10%
5%
8%
2.4%
-
-
2.0%
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
CHMI
Fannie Mae Agg.⁶
CHMI Conv.
Bank Rate 30 Year Index (RHS)⁷
Note: Figures presented are rounded. Dollars in thousands. As of March 31, 2021,
4. Comprised of RMBS and other related assets and liabilities.
unless noted otherwise.
5. Comprised of non‐invested assets and liabilities, primarily cash.
1. Includes open net TBAs.
6. Source: Fannie Mae Monthly Flash Prepayment Report.
2. Comprised of CRT and Private Label assets.
7. Source: Bloomberg ILM3NAVG index.
3. Comprised of MSRs and other related assets.
