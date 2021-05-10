Log in
    CHMI   US1646511014

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CHMI)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment : CHMI First Quarter 2021 Presentation

05/10/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2021

Legal Disclaimer

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation references to potential or expected future cash flows, estimated or expected returns, sometimes referred to as initial IRR, updated IRR, expected IRR, lifetime IRR, life‐to‐date IRR or current‐to‐maturity IRR, potential discount rates, potential future investments, expected yields, potential or implied investment multiples, potential or projected future cash flows, expected CRR, CDR, Loss Severities, Loss Rates and Delinquencies. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward‐looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation ("the Company") can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward‐looking statements contained in this presentation. Risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward‐looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ from the forward‐looking statements in this presentation, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company's forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING EXPECTED RETURNS AND EXPECTED YIELDS. Expected returns and expected yields are estimates of the annualized effective rate of return that we presently expect to be earned over the expected average life of an investment (i.e., IRR), after giving effect, in the case of returns, to existing leverage and existing hedging costs, and calculated on a weighted average basis. Expected returns and expected yields reflect our estimates of an investment's coupon, amortization of premium or discount, and costs and fees, as well as our assumptions regarding prepayments, defaults and loan losses, among other things. In the case of Servicing Related Assets, these assumptions include, but are not limited to, recapture rates, prepayment rates and delinquency rates. Income recognized by the Company in future periods may be significantly less than the income that would have been recognized if an expected return or expected yield were actually realized, and the estimates we use to calculate expected returns and expected yields could differ materially from actual results. Statements about expected returns and expected yields in this presentation are forward‐looking statements. You should carefully read the cautionary statement above under the caption "Forward‐looking Statements," which directly applies to our discussion of expected returns and expected yields.

PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason.

2

First Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

UNAUDITED

Financial Results

$10.83 book value per common share1

0.5% total quarterly economic loss3

3.0% decrease, net of 1Q21 dividend

$0.21 core earnings per share4

$0.27 dividend per share declared and paid2

Portfolio Update

3.4x leverage ratio for aggregate portfolio

21.4% CPR for RMBS5

1.57% net interest spread for RMBS

34.8% net CPR for MSRs5

Highlights

Acquired approximately $2.5 billion in MSR UPB during the quarter

Recapture rate on MSRs more than quadrupled in the quarter, increasing from 5.7% in 4Q to 24.5% in Q1

Active forbearance fell from approximately 5.6% of our loan servicing portfolio in early February to approximately 3.6% in late April

Note: Figures presented are rounded. As of March 31, 2021, unless noted otherwise.

book value from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 of $0.33, plus the dividend declared of

1.

Based on 17,093,236 common shares outstanding at March 31, 2021.

$0.27 per share, divided by December 31, 2020 book value of $11.16 per share.

2.

First quarter 2021 $0.27 dividend was paid in cash on April 27, 2021 to stockholders of record

4.

Based on 17,087,959 fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the

3.

on March 31, 2021.

5.

three‐month period ended March 31, 2021.

4

Total loss on book value for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is defined as the decrease in

Weighted average CPR for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2021.

Portfolio Metrics

UNAUDITED

Asset Investment Composition (ex. Cash)

100%

11%

10%

9%

10%

14%

1%

2%

4%

1%

1%

1%

0%

-

75%

18%

18%

50%

85%

90%

89%

68%

68%

25%

-

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

30 Year RMBS¹

≤ 20 Year RMBS¹

Other RMBS²

MSRs

Equity Composition

100%

16%

27%

25%

26%

24%

75%

35%

50%

43%

41%

45%

40%

25%

33%

36%

48%

30%

29%

-

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Servicing Related Assets³

RMBS⁴

All Other⁵

Quarterly RMBS CPR Performance

Quarterly MSR Net CPR Performance

35%

31.8%

33.1%

31.2%

48%

45.2%

4.0%

28.7%

40.8%

30%

40%

37.9%

34.8%

3.6%

25%

19.7%

21.4%

32%

20%

17.5%

3.2%

24%

15%

13.7%

14.0%

20.0%

2.8%

10.2%

16%

10%

5%

8%

2.4%

-

-

2.0%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

CHMI

Fannie Mae Agg.⁶

CHMI Conv.

Bank Rate 30 Year Index (RHS)⁷

Note: Figures presented are rounded. Dollars in thousands. As of March 31, 2021,

4. Comprised of RMBS and other related assets and liabilities.

unless noted otherwise.

5. Comprised of non‐invested assets and liabilities, primarily cash.

1. Includes open net TBAs.

6. Source: Fannie Mae Monthly Flash Prepayment Report.

2. Comprised of CRT and Private Label assets.

7. Source: Bloomberg ILM3NAVG index.

5

3. Comprised of MSRs and other related assets.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 20:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,4 M - -
Net income 2021 25,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Julian B. Evans Chief Investment Officer
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Regina M. Lowrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.05%173
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.8.64%12 838
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.17.44%9 616
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.30.47%7 170
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.6.54%4 940
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.15.51%4 676