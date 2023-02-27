Advanced search
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY SE

(C3RY)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:09:36 2023-02-27 am EST
7.515 EUR   -2.66%
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/15Goodfood Market Up 7% As Partners With NHL All-Star Nick Suzuki To Launch New Line Of Athlete-Friendly Meal- Kits
MT
CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 11:01am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry SE / Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares – 38. interim report
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 38. interim report

In the period from February 20, up to and including February 24, 2023, a total of 8,449 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from February 13, up to and including February 17, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
February 20, 2023                       1,401       7.6630 10,735.86
February 21, 2023                       2,018       8.0040 16,152.14
February 22, 2023                       2,278       7.8397 17,858.85
February 23, 2023                       1,735       7.7969 13,527.63
February 24, 2023                       1,017       7.7692 7,901.30

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,016,069 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, February 27, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1569621  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
