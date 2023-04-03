Advanced search
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY SE

(C3RY)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:21:15 2023-04-03 pm EDT
5.975 EUR   +6.70%
01:24pCms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:23aComputer Hardware Maker Cherry Appoints New CFO
MT
01:32aMathias Daehn joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Executive Board
EQ
CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

04/03/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry SE / Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares – 43. interim report
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

03.04.2023 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 43. interim report

In the period from March 27, up to and including March 31, 2023, a total of 1,859 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from March 27, up to and including March 31, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
March 27, 2023  1,859 5.3996 10,037.88
March 28, 2023  0 0 0.00
March 29, 2023  0  0 0.00
March 30, 2023  0  0 0.00
March 31, 2023 0  0 0.00

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,077,960 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, April 3, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Cherrystraße 2
91275 Auerbach/OPf.
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1600157  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
