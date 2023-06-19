Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cherry SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY SE

(C3RY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48:49 2023-06-19 pm EDT
4.135 EUR   -4.28%
01:26pCms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

06/19/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry SE / Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares – 53. interim report
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2023 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 53. interim report

In the period from June 12, up to and including June 16, 2023, a total of 2,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from June 12, up to and including June 16, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
June 12, 2023  450  4.7411 2,133.50
June 13, 2023  450  4.4400 1,998.00
June 14, 2023  450  4.6700 2,101.50
June 15, 2023  250  4.6000 1,150.00
June 16, 2023  400  4.4078 1,763.10

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,342,027 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, June 19, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660685  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CHERRY SE
01:26pCms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30Cherry Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/30Cherry Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/30Cherry Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/30Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/23Cms : Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cherry Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/22Cherry Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHERRY SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 142 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2023 -5,58 M -6,09 M -6,09 M
Net cash 2023 23,5 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -24,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 101 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CHERRY SE
Duration : Period :
Cherry SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 10,15 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Kaltner Chairman-Management Board
Mathias Dähn Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Stolk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Streller Chief Operating Officer
James P. Burns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERRY SE-43.01%111
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION14.75%5 172
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.31%2 239
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.18.38%982
EIZO CORPORATION37.52%684
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.87.15%532
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer