Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the second Quarter 2024 and forecast for the third Quarter 2024

Munich, 18 July 2024 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE assumes Group revenue of EUR 31.3 million in Q2/2024 (analyst consensus: EUR 34.1 million, Q2/2023: EUR 32.6 million) and an adjusted Group EBITDA margin* of 5.1% (analyst consensus: 5.6%, Q2/2023: 13.8%).

Revenue in H1 was thus in line with the company's expectations, while the adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded the plan. The full half-year financial report 2024, including the final figures for the first half of 2024, will be published as planned on August 6, 2024.

For Q3/2024, the Management Board expects Group revenue of around EUR 35 million (Q3/2023: EUR 27.3 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin* in the range of 5% to 6% (Q3/2023: -4.6%).

*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Annual Report 2023 of Cherry SE, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board

