EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Cherry SE
Cherry SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Cherry SE
Street:Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
Postal code:80331
City:Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):984500DF98AA2E011444

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
 Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New2.99 %0 %2.99 %24300000
Previous notification3.08 %0 %3.08 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CRRN907262320 %2.99 %
Total7262322.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00 %
  Total00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00 %
   Total00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jun 2023


22.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1663619  22.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp