Cherry SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 19, 2024 at 05:53 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Cherry SE
Cherry SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.07.2024 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Cherry SE Street:
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace Postal code:
80331 City:
Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
984500DF98AA2E011444 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: MultiConcept Fund Management S.A. is no longer reported independently hence being added to the UBS Group AG holdings as of 15th of July. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.13 %
0 %
3.13 %
24300000 Previous notification
2.99 %
0 %
2.99 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3CRRN9
0
760739
0 %
3.13 % Total
760739
3.13 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
% MultiConcept Fund Management S.A.
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
End of News
EQS News Service
1950249 19.07.2024 CET/CEST
Cherry SE is a German-based company. The company is a manufacturer of computer peripheral equipment. The Company is a global manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on Office, Gaming, Industry, Security, and switches for mechanical keyboards.
More about the company
