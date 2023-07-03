EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Cherry SE successfully completes Share Buyback Program 2022

Munich, July 3, 2023 – On June 30, 2023, Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] successfully completed the share buyback program resolved on June 9, 2022, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the Company ("Share Buyback Program 2022").

On June 9, 2022, the Company announced that it would launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 2,000,000 treasury shares and a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 25 million.

As part of the share buyback program 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,344,422 shares at an average price of approximately EUR 6.90 per share and in a total volume of approximately EUR 9.3 million in the period from June 17, 2022, up to and including June 30, 2023. After Cherry SE already transferred a total of 234,138 treasury shares to third parties in the first quarter of 2023 for the pro rata financing of the acquisition of the Swedish e-sports specialist Xtrfy, Cherry SE currently holds 1,110,284 treasury shares. This corresponds to approximately 4.6% of the company's share capital. The share buyback was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by the Company exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Detailed information on the share buyback is published on the internet at the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

