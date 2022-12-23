Advanced search
    C3RY   DE000A3CRRN9

CHERRY SE

(C3RY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43 2022-12-23 am EST
7.065 EUR   -0.49%
DD: Cherry SE: Dr. Udo Streller, buy

12/23/2022 | 11:02am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Streller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.26 EUR 51546.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.2600 EUR 51546.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt/Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

80131  23.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
