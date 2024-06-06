Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: JKOK Venture Anstalt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Kaltner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.16 EUR 339.12 EUR
2.2 EUR 178.20 EUR
2.225 EUR 1294.95 EUR
2.245 EUR 2451.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2300 EUR 4263.8100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Aquis SAS
MIC: AQSE


Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
