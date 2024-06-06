Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|
JKOK Venture Anstalt
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|
Oliver
|Last name(s):
|
Kaltner
|Position:
|
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|
Share
|ISIN:
|
DE000A3CRRN9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|2.16 EUR
|
943.92 EUR
|2.16 EUR
|
935.28 EUR
|2.205 EUR
|
412.34 EUR
|2.22 EUR
|
910.20 EUR
|2.195 EUR
|
627.77 EUR
|2.185 EUR
|
65.55 EUR
|2.21 EUR
|
1787.89 EUR
|2.21 EUR
|
1661.92 EUR
|2.215 EUR
|
817.34 EUR
|2.22 EUR
|
1525.14 EUR
|2.225 EUR
|
224.73 EUR
|2.235 EUR
|
2936.79 EUR
|2.235 EUR
|
3189.35 EUR
|2.24 EUR
|
2311.68 EUR
|2.23 EUR
|
720.29 EUR
|2.325 EUR
|
3245.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|
Aggregated volume
|2.2332 EUR
|
22315.8900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Cherry SE
|
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|
80331 Munich
|
Germany
|
