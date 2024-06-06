

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: JKOK Venture Anstalt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Kaltner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry SE

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.16 EUR 943.92 EUR 2.16 EUR 935.28 EUR 2.205 EUR 412.34 EUR 2.22 EUR 910.20 EUR 2.195 EUR 627.77 EUR 2.185 EUR 65.55 EUR 2.21 EUR 1787.89 EUR 2.21 EUR 1661.92 EUR 2.215 EUR 817.34 EUR 2.22 EUR 1525.14 EUR 2.225 EUR 224.73 EUR 2.235 EUR 2936.79 EUR 2.235 EUR 3189.35 EUR 2.24 EUR 2311.68 EUR 2.23 EUR 720.29 EUR 2.325 EUR 3245.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.2332 EUR 22315.8900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

