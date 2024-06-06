

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: JKOK Venture Anstalt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Kaltner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry SE

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.17 EUR 540.33 EUR 2.1975 EUR 628.49 EUR 2.2 EUR 587.40 EUR 2.1975 EUR 512.02 EUR 2.1975 EUR 544.98 EUR 2.1975 EUR 540.59 EUR 2.1975 EUR 501.03 EUR 2.1975 EUR 646.07 EUR 2.1975 EUR 538.39 EUR 2.1975 EUR 496.64 EUR 2.1975 EUR 485.65 EUR 2.2 EUR 523.60 EUR 2.235 EUR 1817.06 EUR 2.235 EUR 1133.15 EUR 2.235 EUR 590.04 EUR 2.2325 EUR 546.96 EUR 2.235 EUR 509.58 EUR 2.235 EUR 554.28 EUR 2.195 EUR 513.63 EUR 2.195 EUR 500.46 EUR 2.195 EUR 539.97 EUR 2.195 EUR 526.80 EUR 2.195 EUR 500.46 EUR 2.195 EUR 531.19 EUR 2.195 EUR 566.31 EUR 2.195 EUR 564.12 EUR 2.195 EUR 570.70 EUR 2.195 EUR 559.73 EUR 2.1975 EUR 1270.16 EUR 2.1975 EUR 1274.55 EUR 2.2225 EUR 1604.65 EUR 2.225 EUR 560.70 EUR 2.24 EUR 613.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.2084 EUR 22393.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE MIC: BEUP

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

