05:34pChesapeake energy corporation provides 2022 third quarter earnings conference call information
PR
10/11Chesapeake Energy Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/10Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Add to Monday Slide This Afternoon
MT
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

10/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 9111446. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake's website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing our leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net-zero direct GHG emissions by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.




INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Chris Ayres

(405) 935-8870

ir@chk.com

Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

media@chk.com

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-provides-2022-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-information-301651321.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
