Chesapeake Energy Corporation(NasdaqGS:CHK) added to S&P 400

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from underground reservoirs. It owns a diverse portfolio of onshore United States unconventional natural gas and liquids assets, including interests in approximately 8,400 gross oil and natural gas wells. Its natural gas resource plays are Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania (Marcellus) and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas (Eagle Ford). Its marketing operations include oil, natural gas and NGL marketing services, including commodity price structuring, negotiating of gathering, hauling, processing and transportation services, and contract administration and nomination services for Company and other interest owners in Chesapeake-operated wells.