    CHK   US1651677353

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 03:28:45 pm EDT
99.28 USD   +0.49%
Chesapeake Energy aims to expand push into LNG with market adviser
RE
05/18CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Chesapeake Energy's Price Target to $102 from $106, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Chesapeake Energy aims to expand push into LNG with market adviser

06/06/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Illustration shows Chesapeake Energy logo

(Reuters) - Shale gas producer Chesapeake Energy plans to hire a liquefied natural gas (LNG) adviser, according to a job listing, as it seeks to expand into the fast-growing export market.

U.S. natural gas producers have seized on LNG for future output, with several developing ties with gas buyers, LNG producers and pipeline operators. U.S. LNG exports rose 50% last year, to 9.7 billion cubic feet per day.

The Oklahoma City firm, which does not currently produce LNG, wants someone to "lead new business opportunities for Chesapeake" in LNG and provide executives with "guidance on LNG marketing activities," according to a LinkedIn posting.

A representative from Chesapeake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chesapeake is aiming to take a greater role in liquefied natural gas markets, Chief Executive Nick Dell'Osso said in March at a conference. Gas pipeline operator Williams Companies earlier hired two executives to set up a LNG marketing operation.

Chesapeake recently participated in a meeting with European nations hoping to wean their countries off gas from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That event was organized by trade groups American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) and LNG Allies.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Liz Hampton


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.61% 99.38 Delayed Quote.53.12%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 9.26% 435.9959 Real-time Quote.128.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.58% 61.375 Delayed Quote.-18.29%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES -0.25% 37.42 Delayed Quote.44.05%
