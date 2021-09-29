Chesapeake Energy : to name finance chief Domenic Dell'Osso as next CEO -sources

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Chesapeake Energy
Corp is preparing to name long-time finance chief
Domenic Dell'Osso Jr. as its next top executive, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
Dell'Osso, who has been with the company since 2008, would
replace board chairman Mike Wichterich, who became interim CEO
after ousting former chief Doug Lawler in April, the people
said.
A Chesapeake spokesperson declined to comment.
Chesapeake, one of the largest natural gas producers in the
United States, emerged this year from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy
reorganization in which it cut $7 billion in debt. Last month,
it agreed to buy Louisiana natural gas rival Vine Energy
for $615 million in cash and stock.
The company has suffered a exodus of executives under
Wichterich, including its general counsel, vice president of
exploration and production, and chief accountant.
Dell'Osso is one of the few long-tenured executives to
remain after Lawler's departure. He previously worked as an
investment banker with Jefferies & Co.
