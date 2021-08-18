Comstock Resources offering U.S. shale oil and gas assets, document shows

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones'
Comstock Resources oil company is offering to sell
properties in North Dakota's Bakken oilfield, a marketing
document seen by Reuters shows, as rising energy prices lift
buying and selling in the sector.
Crude oil prices are up about 38% year-to-date as economies
bounce back and fuel demand recovers from travel restrictions to
curb the pandemic. U.S. shale oil companies also are seeking
larger scale to drive returns and operational efficiency.
A representative for Comstock did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The properties on offer include a non-operated working
interest in 436 wellbores. The holdings are valued at about $200
million based on futures pricing, according to the document.
The 427 actively producing wells in the portfolio most
recently had a six-month average net production of 6,400 barrels
of oil equivalent per day, the teaser said.
The value of second-quarter deals this year hit $33 billion
for more than 40 deals - the highest quarterly value since the
second quarter of 2019, consultancy Enverus found.
Comstock's decision to offload its Bakken assets comes as
deal activity is rising in the Haynesville shale in Louisiana,
where it produces most of its energy. Louisiana rivals
Southwestern Energy recently bought Indigo Natural Resources and
Chesapeake Energy's acquired Vine Energy.
"High oil prices and a resurgence in Bakken M&A activity may
have led to the company’s decision to market its non-operated
interests to help fund participation in Haynesville
consolidation," said Andrew Dittmar, a senior M&A analyst with
data provider Enverus.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Barbara Lewis
and Nick Zieminski)