Shares of energy companies rallied as traders bet geopolitical tensions will keep upward pressure on commodities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could face further U.S. sanctions after the alleged murder of Alexei Navalny.

Oil futures closed near their highs of the year, topping $83 a barrel. Natural gas futures rebounded a session after closing at a three-and-a-half year low after major producer Chesapeake Energy curtailed production plans.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-24 1740ET