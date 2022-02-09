New York pension fund to divest half its shale companies

BOSTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - New York's state pension fund will
sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21
shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy Corp,
Hess Corp and Pioneer Natural Resources,
saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a
low-emissions economy.
However, the fund will keep another 21 shale companies
including ConocoPhillips, CNX Resources Corp and
EQT Corp according to material reviewed by Reuters from
New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees retirement
assets.
"To protect the state pension fund, we are restricting
investments in companies that we believe are unprepared to adapt
to a low-carbon future," DiNapoli said in a statement sent by a
spokesman. A review found the companies being sold continue to
invest heavily in high-risk and high-cost assets, a spokesman
for DiNapoli's office said via e-mail.
Asked about DiNapoli's decision, a ConocoPhillips spokesman
referred to recent statements the company has made about its
environmental efforts, including that it has a focus on low
emissions intensity.
The other companies did not respond to messages seeking
comment.
A U.S.-pioneered method of pumping water, sand and chemicals
into shale rock formations releases trapped oil and gas. Shale
discoveries in recent decades have made the U.S. the world's
largest oil producer and a top natural gas exporter.
The $280 billion New York State fund is not a major holder
of shale companies, but as the third-largest U.S. state pension
fund its decisions are closely followed as other institutions
weigh whether to move away from fossil fuel stocks.
Last year DiNapoli said the fund would sell $7 million worth
of securities in Canadian oil sands companies and start its
shale companies review. Next it will review whether to take
similar steps for big integrated oil companies.
Some activists have pressured for more complete divestment
and won over universities and institutions including New York
City retirement funds. Maine state pension officials are
developing plans to sell fossil fuel stocks as required by a new
law.
Several climate groups praised DiNapoli's action but said
they hope for more share sales. In an e-mailed statement Jordan
Dale of Divest NY called DiNapoli's action "an example that
other institutions can learn from."
But the top pension fund, the $500 billion California Public
Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), is not ready to broadly
divest, said Simiso Nzima, its managing director of global
equity, in an interview on Tuesday.
"When you divest you don't solve climate change, you don't
solve the issues," he said. Rather, Calpers will likely vote
against more company directors this year over topics like the
environment or boardroom diversity, Nzima said.
In addition, some Republican state officials have opposed
investor efforts to pressure fossil fuel companies.
New York will sell the shale stocks in "a prudent manner and
timeframe," according to the statement.
