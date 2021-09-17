Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chesapeake Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   US1651677353

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Oil and Gas in lead to buy stake in Comstock Bakken assets - sources

09/17/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas is the front-runner to buy a stake in Comstock Resources' Bakken assets in North Dakota, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Northern Oil has bid about $170 million for a non-operated working interest in the assets, one of the sources said. A marketing document seen by Reuters last month showed the value of the holding at about $200 million based on the prices of the commodity.

The sources declined to be identified as the talks are confidential. Northern and Comstock declined to comment.

U.S. shale sector has seen a string of deals as companies look to take advantage of a near 50% rise in crude prices, while looking to shore up cash under investor pressure, instead of spending on boosting output.

The properties on offer include 436 wellbores. The 427 actively producing wells in the portfolio most recently had a six-month average net production of 6,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the teaser said.

The talks could still fall apart, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' Comstock could turn to another bidder for the assets or pull the deal altogether if it cannot reach an agreement.

Comstock's decision to offload its Bakken assets comes as deal activity is rising in the Haynesville shale in Louisiana, where it produces most of its energy. Louisiana rivals Southwestern Energy recently bought Indigo Natural Resources and Chesapeake Energy acquired Vine Energy.

Northern had earlier this year acquired some non-operated interests in Texas' Permian basin for about $102 million and in Pennsylvania's gas-heavy Marcellus basin for $126 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.78% 61.71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. -1.17% 5.08 Delayed Quote.62.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 75.2 Delayed Quote.46.00%
WTI -0.91% 71.935 Delayed Quote.50.62%
All news about CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
01:15pNorthern Oil and Gas in lead to buy stake in Comstock Bakken assets - sources
RE
09/13CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : and Sharp Energy Earn Stars of Delaware Honors
AQ
09/07Exxon to begin certifying some shale gas emissions amid investor pressure
RE
08/31CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : RBC Raises Price Target on Chesapeake Energy to $67 From $65..
MT
08/27CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : BMO Capital Reinstates Chesapeake Energy at Outperform With ..
MT
08/24NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Gains -3-
DJ
08/23CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : Wells Fargo Downgrades Chesapeake Energy to Equal-Weight Fro..
MT
08/18Comstock Resources offering U.S. shale oil and gas assets, document shows
RE
08/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Weak Chinese -2-
DJ
08/12CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : MKM Partners Adjusts Chesapeake Energy's Price Target to $90..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 392 M - -
Net income 2021 5 577 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,24x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 6 014 M 6 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Wichterich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Domenic J. DellOsso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy S. Duncan Independent Director
Benjamin C. Duster Independent Director
Sarah A. Emerson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%6 014
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.11%79 314
CNOOC LIMITED12.40%47 209
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.33%43 188
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED43.31%40 986
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.31%38 309