    CHK   US1651677353

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
85.40 USD   +5.54%
U.S. drillers cut the most oil and gas rigs in a month since June 2020 - Baker Hughes   
RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Late Wednesday
MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading Wednesday
MT
Pioneer Natural Resources considers buying gas explorer Range - Bloomberg News

02/24/2023 | 03:56pm EST
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co is considering an acquisition of smaller U.S. rival Range Resources Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there's no certainty the companies will reach an agreement, the report said, adding Texas-based Pioneer seeks further consolidation in the shale industry with the deal.

Range Resources and Pioneer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meanwhile, several energy firms are pulling back on drilling and completing wells this year as natural gas prices have crashed to a quarter of what they were last summer.

U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday it will drop two rigs in the Haynesville region that covers parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana this year, and one rig in Marcellus shale of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.00% 82.95 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5.54% 85.4 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -4.14% 196.57 Delayed Quote.-10.22%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.77% 119.2996 Real-time Quote.-45.65%
WTI 1.24% 76.535 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 272 M - -
Net income 2023 841 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 10 902 M 10 902 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Domenic J. DellOsso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mohit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Wichterich Chairman
John Christ Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Josh J. Viets Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.25%10 902
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.66%313 114
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.65%128 496
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.71%70 247
CNOOC LIMITED15.03%69 590
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.47%61 657