  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPKF   US16517A1097

CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.

(CPKF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/19 11:14:50 am EDT
29.10 USD    0.00%
12:45pCHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : 1st Qtr. 2022 Financials
PU
03/11Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/08CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesapeake Financial Shares : 1st Qtr. 2022 Financials

04/19/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$28,364,039

$18,600,125

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold

3,204,836

2,189,615

Securities available for sale, at fair value

529,659,045

600,644,067

Other investments, at cost

3,458,500

5,547,600

Loans held for sale

1,846,000

618,000

Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees

859,743

2,642,603

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,969,002 as of March 31, 2022

and $6,793,400 as of December 31, 2021

673,699,046

656,785,773

Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,518,227 as of March 31, 2022

and $1,426,204 as of December 31, 2021

25,631,401

26,377,378

Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities

8,791,311

5,084,305

Premises and equipment, net

22,889,810

22,779,715

Accrued interest receivable

6,267,224

6,253,845

Bank-owned life insurance

17,493,604

17,331,209

Bank-owned annuity contract

3,576,554

3,616,990

Foreclosed assets

1,111,812

1,278,062

Other assets

19,282,867

16,066,888

Total assets

$1,346,135,792

$1,385,816,175

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

Demand accounts

$340,712,682

$313,857,448

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

695,114,062

671,804,955

Certificates of deposits

125,219,373

139,309,104

Total deposits

$1,161,046,117

$1,124,971,507

Short-term debt

50,090,000

99,046,000

Trust preferred capital notes

5,155,000

5,155,000

Subordinated notes

20,000,000

20,000,000

Accrued interest payable

241,719

112,818

Other liabilities

8,562,177

10,393,963

Total liabilities

$1,245,095,013

$1,259,679,288

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized

50,000 shares; none outstanding

$0

$0

23,450,845

23,484,300

0

0

14,386,438

14,806,975

80,427,355

76,815,064

(17,223,859)

11,030,548

$101,040,779

$126,136,887

$1,346,135,792

$1,385,816,175

Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting

  • Shares authorized 5,760,000 5,760,000

  • Shares outstanding 4,722,784 4,729,475

Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting; authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Mar 2022

Dec 2021

Page 1

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$28,364,039

$23,801,298

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold

3,204,836

24,765,213

Securities available for sale, at fair value

529,659,045

481,234,824

Other investments, at cost

3,458,500

3,710,100

Loans held for sale

1,846,000

1,490,040

Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees

859,743

56,264,083

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,969,002 as of March 31, 2022

and $7,475,335 as of March 31, 2021

673,699,046

557,200,610

Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,518,227 as of March 31, 2022

and $1,964,995 as of March 31, 2021

25,631,401

15,966,674

Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities

8,791,311

8,277,140

Premises and equipment, net

22,889,810

21,959,400

Accrued interest receivable

6,267,224

6,082,067

Bank-owned life insurance

17,493,604

17,844,190

Bank-owned annuity contract

3,576,554

3,577,122

Foreclosed assets

1,111,812

4,041,862

Other assets

19,282,867

12,077,463

Total assets

$1,346,135,792

$1,238,292,086

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

Demand accounts

$340,712,682

$277,479,439

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

695,114,062

606,271,201

Certificates of deposits

125,219,373

168,277,465

Total deposits

$1,161,046,117

$1,052,028,105

Short-term debt

50,090,000

50,000,000

Trust preferred capital notes

5,155,000

5,155,000

Subordinated notes

20,000,000

0

Accrued interest payable

241,719

186,886

Other liabilities

8,562,177

8,948,892

Total liabilities

$1,245,095,013

$1,116,318,883

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized

50,000 shares; none outstanding

$0

$0

23,450,845

24,027,580

0

0

14,386,438

17,656,842

80,427,355

68,990,327

(17,223,859)

11,298,454

$101,040,779

$121,973,203

$1,346,135,792

$1,238,292,086

Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting Mar 2022

Shares authorized 5,760,000 5,760,000

Shares outstanding 4,722,784 4,836,546 Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting; authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Mar 2021

Page 2

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$7,652,666

$8,925,554

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold

2,942

12,760

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale

3,239,834

2,711,816

Total interest and dividend income

$10,895,442

$11,650,130

Interest Expense

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

$116,866

$184,856

Certificates of deposit

253,676

581,059

Short-term debt

8,016

8,710

Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes

95,866

107,406

Total interest expense

$474,424

$882,031

Net interest income

$10,421,018

$10,768,099

Provision for loan losses

174,999

174,999

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$10,246,019

$10,593,100

Noninterest Income

Trust and wealth management income

$1,134,712

$1,076,109

Service charges

227,349

166,646

Net losses on sales of securities available for sale

(3,464,685)

0

Mortgage banking income

616,363

845,794

Merchant services income, net

987,634

1,036,286

Cash management fee income

702,788

448,613

Other income

4,861,379

1,348,270

Total noninterest income

$5,065,540

$4,921,718

Noninterest Expense

Salaries

$4,322,621

$4,051,582

Employee benefits

1,382,076

1,194,160

Occupancy expense

867,053

804,809

Net loss on foreclosed assets

24,994

170,000

Provision for cash management account losses

60,000

30,000

Other expense

3,665,750

2,956,627

Total noninterest expense

$10,322,494

$9,207,178

Income before income taxes

$4,989,065

$6,307,640

Income tax expense

715,607

1,044,761

Net income

$4,273,458

$5,262,879

Earnings per share, basic

$0.904

$1.089

Earnings per share, diluted

$0.902

$1.085

Dividends per share

$0.140

$0.125

Page 3

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
