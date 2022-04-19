Chesapeake Financial Shares : 1st Qtr. 2022 Financials
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$28,364,039
$18,600,125
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
3,204,836
2,189,615
Securities available for sale, at fair value
529,659,045
600,644,067
Other investments, at cost
3,458,500
5,547,600
Loans held for sale
1,846,000
618,000
Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees
859,743
2,642,603
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,969,002 as of March 31, 2022
and $6,793,400 as of December 31, 2021
673,699,046
656,785,773
Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,518,227 as of March 31, 2022
and $1,426,204 as of December 31, 2021
25,631,401
26,377,378
Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities
8,791,311
5,084,305
Premises and equipment, net
22,889,810
22,779,715
Accrued interest receivable
6,267,224
6,253,845
Bank-owned life insurance
17,493,604
17,331,209
Bank-owned annuity contract
3,576,554
3,616,990
Foreclosed assets
1,111,812
1,278,062
Other assets
19,282,867
16,066,888
Total assets
$1,346,135,792
$1,385,816,175
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand accounts
$340,712,682
$313,857,448
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
695,114,062
671,804,955
Certificates of deposits
125,219,373
139,309,104
Total deposits
$1,161,046,117
$1,124,971,507
Short-term debt
50,090,000
99,046,000
Trust preferred capital notes
5,155,000
5,155,000
Subordinated notes
20,000,000
20,000,000
Accrued interest payable
241,719
112,818
Other liabilities
8,562,177
10,393,963
Total liabilities
$1,245,095,013
$1,259,679,288
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized
50,000 shares; none outstanding
$0
$0
23,450,845
23,484,300
0
0
14,386,438
14,806,975
80,427,355
76,815,064
(17,223,859)
11,030,548
$101,040,779
$126,136,887
$1,346,135,792
$1,385,816,175
Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting
Shares authorized 5,760,000 5,760,000
Shares outstanding 4,722,784 4,729,475
Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting; authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Page 1
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$28,364,039
$23,801,298
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
3,204,836
24,765,213
Securities available for sale, at fair value
529,659,045
481,234,824
Other investments, at cost
3,458,500
3,710,100
Loans held for sale
1,846,000
1,490,040
Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees
859,743
56,264,083
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,969,002 as of March 31, 2022
and $7,475,335 as of March 31, 2021
673,699,046
557,200,610
Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,518,227 as of March 31, 2022
and $1,964,995 as of March 31, 2021
25,631,401
15,966,674
Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities
8,791,311
8,277,140
Premises and equipment, net
22,889,810
21,959,400
Accrued interest receivable
6,267,224
6,082,067
Bank-owned life insurance
17,493,604
17,844,190
Bank-owned annuity contract
3,576,554
3,577,122
Foreclosed assets
1,111,812
4,041,862
Other assets
19,282,867
12,077,463
Total assets
$1,346,135,792
$1,238,292,086
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand accounts
$340,712,682
$277,479,439
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
695,114,062
606,271,201
Certificates of deposits
125,219,373
168,277,465
Total deposits
$1,161,046,117
$1,052,028,105
Short-term debt
50,090,000
50,000,000
Trust preferred capital notes
5,155,000
5,155,000
Subordinated notes
20,000,000
0
Accrued interest payable
241,719
186,886
Other liabilities
8,562,177
8,948,892
Total liabilities
$1,245,095,013
$1,116,318,883
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized
50,000 shares; none outstanding
$0
$0
23,450,845
24,027,580
0
0
14,386,438
17,656,842
80,427,355
68,990,327
(17,223,859)
11,298,454
$101,040,779
$121,973,203
$1,346,135,792
$1,238,292,086
Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting Mar 2022
Shares authorized 5,760,000 5,760,000
Shares outstanding 4,722,784 4,836,546 Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting; authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Mar 2021
Page 2
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$7,652,666
$8,925,554
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
2,942
12,760
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale
3,239,834
2,711,816
Total interest and dividend income
$10,895,442
$11,650,130
Interest Expense
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
$116,866
$184,856
Certificates of deposit
253,676
581,059
Short-term debt
8,016
8,710
Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes
95,866
107,406
Total interest expense
$474,424
$882,031
Net interest income
$10,421,018
$10,768,099
Provision for loan losses
174,999
174,999
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$10,246,019
$10,593,100
Noninterest Income
Trust and wealth management income
$1,134,712
$1,076,109
Service charges
227,349
166,646
Net losses on sales of securities available for sale
(3,464,685)
0
Mortgage banking income
616,363
845,794
Merchant services income, net
987,634
1,036,286
Cash management fee income
702,788
448,613
Other income
4,861,379
1,348,270
Total noninterest income
$5,065,540
$4,921,718
Noninterest Expense
Salaries
$4,322,621
$4,051,582
Employee benefits
1,382,076
1,194,160
Occupancy expense
867,053
804,809
Net loss on foreclosed assets
24,994
170,000
Provision for cash management account losses
60,000
30,000
Other expense
3,665,750
2,956,627
Total noninterest expense
$10,322,494
$9,207,178
Income before income taxes
$4,989,065
$6,307,640
Income tax expense
715,607
1,044,761
Net income
$4,273,458
$5,262,879
Earnings per share, basic
$0.904
$1.089
Earnings per share, diluted
$0.902
$1.085
Dividends per share
$0.140
$0.125
Page 3
