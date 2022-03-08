Chesapeake Financial Shares : 2021 Proxy Statement

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. _________________________________________________________ NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS _________________________________________________________ To Our Shareholders: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time at the Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock, Virginia, for the following purposes: To elect ten (10) directors to serve for the ensuing year; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. By Order of the Board of Directors Rebecca A. Foster Secretary March 4, 2022 Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy in the postage- paid envelope provided. Or if you wish, you may vote your shares electronically via the Internet or phone. Please see your proxy card for instructions. If you attend the Annual Meeting you may withdraw your proxy and vote your own shares in person at the meeting. This proxy statement and our 2021 annual report to shareholders are available for viewing, printing, and downloading at https://www.cstproxy.com/chesapeakefinancialshares/2022. To view these materials, please follow the instructions on the website. On this website, you can also elect to receive future distributions of our proxy statements and annual reports to shareholders by electronic delivery.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. 97 North Main Street Post Office Box 1419 Kilmarnock, Virginia 22482 PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APRIL 1, 2022 GENERAL The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (the "Company") for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time at the Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock, Virginia, and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The approximate mailing date of this Proxy Statement and accompanying proxy is March 4, 2022. Revocation and Voting of Proxies Execution of a proxy will not affect a shareholder's right to attend the Annual Meeting and to vote in person. Any shareholder who has executed and returned a proxy may revoke it by attending the Annual Meeting and requesting to vote in person. A shareholder may also revoke his or her proxy at any time before it is exercised by filing a written notice with the Company or by submitting a proxy bearing a later date. Proxies will extend to, and will be voted at, any adjourned or postponed session of the Annual Meeting. Voting Rights of Shareholders Only shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022, the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. As of the close of business on February 28, 2022, 4,722,620 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $5.00 per share, were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company has no other class of stock outstanding. A majority of the votes entitled to be cast, represented in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Shares for which the holder has elected to abstain or to withhold the proxies' authority to vote (including broker non-votes) on a matter will count toward a quorum, but will not be included in determining the number of votes cast with respect to such matter. Each share of the Company's common stock entitles the record holder thereof to one vote upon each matter to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The current Bylaws of the Company provide that the Board shall consist of not less than five nor more than 13 directors, with the exact number within such limits to be fixed or changed from time to time by the shareholders or by the Board of Directors. The Board is nominating 10 persons as directors of the Company for 2022. The persons named below will be nominated for election to serve until the next annual meeting and until their successors have been duly elected and have qualified. It is the intention of the persons named in the proxy to vote for the election of the 10 nominees named below. The election of each nominee requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a plurality of the shares of common stock cast in the election of directors. If for any reason any of the persons named below should become unavailable to serve, then the proxies will be voted for such substitute nominees as the Board of Directors may designate. Management has no reason to believe any of the nominees will be unavailable. 1

Number of Shares Director Principal Occupation Beneficially Owned as Nominee (Age) Since For the Last Five Years of February 28, 2022 (1) R. Blaine Altaffer (58) 2018 President and Chief Executive 3,424* Officer ("CEO") of Green Top Sporting Goods, Ashland, Virginia Thomas E. Kellum (51) 2006 President of 11,854* W. Ellery Kellum, Inc., seafood processor, Weems, Virginia Craig J. Kelly (76) 2013 Managing Director of 14,515* Creekside Consultants, Kilmarnock, Virginia Douglas D. Monroe, Jr. (88) 1982 Vice Chairman of the Board 1,144,541 (24.2%) (2) of the Company; Chairman Emeritus of Chesapeake Bank (the "Bank") since 2001 Susan P. Quinn (63) 2021 President and CEO of circle S 220* studio, consulting, branding and digital agency, Richmond, Virginia; President and CEO of worQ Coach since July 2020, Richmond, Virginia Dee Ann Remo (58) 2021 CEO of Heritage Wealth 440* Advisors, LLC, Richmond, Virginia William F. Shumadine, Jr. (77) 1997 Retired, Former President of 51,957 (1.1%) Central Fidelity Bank, Richmond, Virginia Robert J. Singley (71) 2004 President of 21,290 * RJS & Associates, Inc., commercial real estate brokerage, Williamsburg, Virginia Jeffrey M. Szyperski (60) 1999 Chairman of the Board of 196,467 (4.2%) (3) (4) Directors, CEO & President of the Company and of the Bank 2