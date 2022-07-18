Chesapeake Financial Shares : Nd Qtr. 2022 Financials
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unaudited
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$31,233,814
$34,021,036
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
3,344,365
19,616,888
Securities available for sale, at fair value
501,860,558
542,890,782
Other investments, at cost
3,384,600
3,710,100
Loans held for sale
195,000
1,067,297
Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees
9,545
32,314,532
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,226,323 as of June 30, 2022
and $7,700,738 as of June 30, 2021
689,836,686
575,845,497
Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,721,467 as of June 30, 2022
and $1,994,995 as of June 30, 2021
27,401,928
15,959,573
Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities
7,624,600
2,896,333
Premises and equipment, net
23,716,411
22,630,844
Accrued interest receivable
6,082,115
6,084,490
Bank-owned life insurance
17,579,856
17,158,938
Bank-owned annuity contract
3,587,528
3,585,893
Foreclosed assets
1,111,812
2,711,862
Other assets
25,080,374
12,236,608
Total assets
$1,342,049,192
$1,292,730,673
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand accounts
$332,949,958
$289,875,912
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
745,718,575
624,994,544
Certificates of deposits
112,666,334
164,849,862
Total deposits
$1,191,334,867
$1,079,720,318
Short-term debt
30,269,000
50,000,000
Trust preferred capital notes
5,155,000
5,155,000
Subordinated notes
20,000,000
20,000,000
Accrued interest payable
83,666
181,302
Other liabilities
9,975,057
7,998,601
Total liabilities
$1,256,817,590
$1,163,055,221
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized
50,000 shares; none outstanding
$0
$0
Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting
June 2022
June 2021
Shares authorized
5,760,000
5,760,000
Shares outstanding
4,717,086
4,841,820
23,423,090
24,046,025
Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting;
authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding
0
0
Additional paid-in capital
13,887,757
17,426,654
Retained earnings
83,829,898
72,328,725
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(35,909,143)
15,874,048
Total shareholders' equity
$85,231,602
$129,675,452
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,342,049,192
$1,292,730,673
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unaudited
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$31,233,814
$18,600,125
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
3,344,365
2,189,615
Securities available for sale, at fair value
501,860,558
600,644,067
Other investments, at cost
3,384,600
5,547,600
Loans held for sale
195,000
618,000
Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees
9,545
2,642,603
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,226,323 as of June 30, 2022
and $6,793,400 as of December 31, 2021
689,836,686
656,785,773
Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,721,467 as of June 30, 2022
and $1,426,204 as of December 31, 2021
27,401,928
26,377,378
Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities
7,624,600
5,084,305
Premises and equipment, net
23,716,411
22,779,715
Accrued interest receivable
6,082,115
6,253,845
Bank-owned life insurance
17,579,856
17,331,209
Bank-owned annuity contract
3,587,528
3,616,990
Foreclosed assets
1,111,812
1,278,062
Other assets
25,080,374
16,066,888
Total assets
$1,342,049,192
$1,385,816,175
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand accounts
$332,949,958
$313,857,448
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
745,718,575
671,804,955
Certificates of deposits
112,666,334
139,309,104
Total deposits
$1,191,334,867
$1,124,971,507
Short-term debt
30,269,000
99,046,000
Trust preferred capital notes
5,155,000
5,155,000
Subordinated notes
20,000,000
20,000,000
Accrued interest payable
83,666
112,818
Other liabilities
9,975,057
10,393,963
Total liabilities
$1,256,817,590
$1,259,679,288
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized
50,000 shares; none outstanding
$0
$0
Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting
June 2022
December 2021
Shares authorized
5,760,000
5,760,000
Shares outstanding
4,717,086
4,729,475
23,423,090
23,484,300
Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting;
authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding
0
0
Additional paid-in capital
13,887,757
14,806,975
Retained earnings
83,829,898
76,815,064
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(35,909,143)
11,030,548
Total shareholders' equity
$85,231,602
$126,136,887
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,342,049,192
$1,385,816,175
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$7,841,108
$7,570,386
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
9,313
8,527
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale
3,359,851
2,915,165
Total interest and dividend income
$11,210,272
$10,494,078
Interest Expense
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
$150,281
$142,466
Certificates of deposit
113,436
546,039
Short-term debt
8,016
8,692
Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes
114,532
99,600
Total interest expense
$386,265
$796,797
Net interest income
$10,824,007
$9,697,281
Provision for loan losses
174,999
174,999
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$10,649,008
$9,522,282
Noninterest Income
Trust and wealth management income
$1,067,018
$1,170,803
Service charges
229,693
176,411
Net gain on sales of securities available for sale
43,899
730,035
Mortgage banking income
476,896
574,590
Merchant services income, net
1,346,057
1,123,603
Cash management fee income
780,006
486,671
Other income
1,225,806
1,322,456
Total noninterest income
$5,169,375
$5,584,569
Noninterest Expense
Salaries
$5,215,639
$4,535,797
Employee benefits
1,316,064
1,225,778
Occupancy expense
819,305
822,294
Net loss on foreclosed assets
0
9,266
Provision for cash management account losses
60,000
30,000
Other expense
3,556,649
3,316,850
Total noninterest expense
$10,967,657
$9,939,985
Income before income taxes
$4,850,726
$5,166,866
Income tax expense
787,103
1,198,986
Net income
$4,063,623
$3,967,880
Earnings per share, basic
$0.861
$0.820
Earnings per share, diluted
$0.861
$0.818
Dividends per share
$0.140
$0.125
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$15,818,774
$16,495,941
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
12,254
21,287
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale
6,599,685
5,626,981
Total interest and dividend income
$22,430,713
$22,144,209
Interest Expense
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
$267,147
$327,323
Certificates of deposit
367,112
1,127,098
Short-term debt
156,613
71,868
Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes
394,817
152,541
Total interest expense
$1,185,689
$1,678,830
Net interest income
$21,245,024
$20,465,379
Provision for loan losses
349,998
349,998
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$20,895,026
$20,115,381
Noninterest Income
Trust and wealth management income
$2,201,729
$2,246,912
Service charges
457,042
343,057
Net (loss) gain on sales of securities available for sale
(3,420,785)
730,035
Mortgage banking income
1,093,259
1,420,384
Merchant services income, net
2,333,691
2,159,889
Cash management fee income
1,482,794
935,284
Other income
6,087,185
2,670,729
Total noninterest income
$10,234,915
$10,506,288
Noninterest Expense
Salaries
$9,538,260
$8,587,379
Employee benefits
2,698,140
2,419,937
Occupancy expense
1,686,360
1,627,103
Net loss on foreclosed assets
24,994
179,266
Provision for cash management account losses
120,000
60,000
Other expense
7,222,396
6,273,478
Total noninterest expense
$21,290,150
$19,147,163
Income before income taxes
$9,839,791
$11,474,506
Income tax expense
1,502,710
2,243,747
Net income
$8,337,081
$9,230,759
Earnings per share, basic
$1.765
$1.909
Earnings per share, diluted
$1.762
$1.903
Dividends per share
$0.280
$0.260
Disclaimer
Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.
Sales 2022
60,7 M
-
-
Net income 2022
13,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,64x
Yield 2022
2,24%
Capitalization
117 M
117 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,84x
Nbr of Employees
130
Free-Float
100%
Chart CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
25,05 $
Average target price
29,00 $
Spread / Average Target
15,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.