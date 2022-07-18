Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPKF   US16517A1097

CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.

(CPKF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:25 2022-07-18 am EDT
25.99 USD   +3.75%
01:04pCHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Nd Qtr. 2022 Financials
PU
04/19CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PU
04/19CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : 1st Qtr. 2022 Financials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesapeake Financial Shares : Nd Qtr. 2022 Financials

07/18/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unaudited

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$31,233,814

$34,021,036

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold

3,344,365

19,616,888

Securities available for sale, at fair value

501,860,558

542,890,782

Other investments, at cost

3,384,600

3,710,100

Loans held for sale

195,000

1,067,297

Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees

9,545

32,314,532

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,226,323 as of June 30, 2022

and $7,700,738 as of June 30, 2021

689,836,686

575,845,497

Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,721,467 as of June 30, 2022

and $1,994,995 as of June 30, 2021

27,401,928

15,959,573

Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities

7,624,600

2,896,333

Premises and equipment, net

23,716,411

22,630,844

Accrued interest receivable

6,082,115

6,084,490

Bank-owned life insurance

17,579,856

17,158,938

Bank-owned annuity contract

3,587,528

3,585,893

Foreclosed assets

1,111,812

2,711,862

Other assets

25,080,374

12,236,608

Total assets

$1,342,049,192

$1,292,730,673

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

Demand accounts

$332,949,958

$289,875,912

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

745,718,575

624,994,544

Certificates of deposits

112,666,334

164,849,862

Total deposits

$1,191,334,867

$1,079,720,318

Short-term debt

30,269,000

50,000,000

Trust preferred capital notes

5,155,000

5,155,000

Subordinated notes

20,000,000

20,000,000

Accrued interest payable

83,666

181,302

Other liabilities

9,975,057

7,998,601

Total liabilities

$1,256,817,590

$1,163,055,221

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized

50,000 shares; none outstanding

$0

$0

Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting

June 2022

June 2021

Shares authorized

5,760,000

5,760,000

Shares outstanding

4,717,086

4,841,820

23,423,090

24,046,025

Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting;

authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding

0

0

Additional paid-in capital

13,887,757

17,426,654

Retained earnings

83,829,898

72,328,725

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(35,909,143)

15,874,048

Total shareholders' equity

$85,231,602

$129,675,452

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,342,049,192

$1,292,730,673

Page 1

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unaudited

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$31,233,814

$18,600,125

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold

3,344,365

2,189,615

Securities available for sale, at fair value

501,860,558

600,644,067

Other investments, at cost

3,384,600

5,547,600

Loans held for sale

195,000

618,000

Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans receivable, net of fees

9,545

2,642,603

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,226,323 as of June 30, 2022

and $6,793,400 as of December 31, 2021

689,836,686

656,785,773

Cash management accounts, net of allowance of $1,721,467 as of June 30, 2022

and $1,426,204 as of December 31, 2021

27,401,928

26,377,378

Commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities

7,624,600

5,084,305

Premises and equipment, net

23,716,411

22,779,715

Accrued interest receivable

6,082,115

6,253,845

Bank-owned life insurance

17,579,856

17,331,209

Bank-owned annuity contract

3,587,528

3,616,990

Foreclosed assets

1,111,812

1,278,062

Other assets

25,080,374

16,066,888

Total assets

$1,342,049,192

$1,385,816,175

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

Demand accounts

$332,949,958

$313,857,448

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

745,718,575

671,804,955

Certificates of deposits

112,666,334

139,309,104

Total deposits

$1,191,334,867

$1,124,971,507

Short-term debt

30,269,000

99,046,000

Trust preferred capital notes

5,155,000

5,155,000

Subordinated notes

20,000,000

20,000,000

Accrued interest payable

83,666

112,818

Other liabilities

9,975,057

10,393,963

Total liabilities

$1,256,817,590

$1,259,679,288

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value $1 per share; authorized

50,000 shares; none outstanding

$0

$0

Common stock, par value $5 per share, voting

June 2022

December 2021

Shares authorized

5,760,000

5,760,000

Shares outstanding

4,717,086

4,729,475

23,423,090

23,484,300

Common stock, par value $5 per share, non-voting;

authorized 635,000 shares; none outstanding

0

0

Additional paid-in capital

13,887,757

14,806,975

Retained earnings

83,829,898

76,815,064

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(35,909,143)

11,030,548

Total shareholders' equity

$85,231,602

$126,136,887

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,342,049,192

$1,385,816,175

Page 2

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$7,841,108

$7,570,386

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold

9,313

8,527

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale

3,359,851

2,915,165

Total interest and dividend income

$11,210,272

$10,494,078

Interest Expense

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

$150,281

$142,466

Certificates of deposit

113,436

546,039

Short-term debt

8,016

8,692

Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes

114,532

99,600

Total interest expense

$386,265

$796,797

Net interest income

$10,824,007

$9,697,281

Provision for loan losses

174,999

174,999

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$10,649,008

$9,522,282

Noninterest Income

Trust and wealth management income

$1,067,018

$1,170,803

Service charges

229,693

176,411

Net gain on sales of securities available for sale

43,899

730,035

Mortgage banking income

476,896

574,590

Merchant services income, net

1,346,057

1,123,603

Cash management fee income

780,006

486,671

Other income

1,225,806

1,322,456

Total noninterest income

$5,169,375

$5,584,569

Noninterest Expense

Salaries

$5,215,639

$4,535,797

Employee benefits

1,316,064

1,225,778

Occupancy expense

819,305

822,294

Net loss on foreclosed assets

0

9,266

Provision for cash management account losses

60,000

30,000

Other expense

3,556,649

3,316,850

Total noninterest expense

$10,967,657

$9,939,985

Income before income taxes

$4,850,726

$5,166,866

Income tax expense

787,103

1,198,986

Net income

$4,063,623

$3,967,880

Earnings per share, basic

$0.861

$0.820

Earnings per share, diluted

$0.861

$0.818

Dividends per share

$0.140

$0.125

Page 3

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$15,818,774

$16,495,941

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold

12,254

21,287

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale

6,599,685

5,626,981

Total interest and dividend income

$22,430,713

$22,144,209

Interest Expense

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

$267,147

$327,323

Certificates of deposit

367,112

1,127,098

Short-term debt

156,613

71,868

Long-term debt and trust preferred capital notes

394,817

152,541

Total interest expense

$1,185,689

$1,678,830

Net interest income

$21,245,024

$20,465,379

Provision for loan losses

349,998

349,998

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$20,895,026

$20,115,381

Noninterest Income

Trust and wealth management income

$2,201,729

$2,246,912

Service charges

457,042

343,057

Net (loss) gain on sales of securities available for sale

(3,420,785)

730,035

Mortgage banking income

1,093,259

1,420,384

Merchant services income, net

2,333,691

2,159,889

Cash management fee income

1,482,794

935,284

Other income

6,087,185

2,670,729

Total noninterest income

$10,234,915

$10,506,288

Noninterest Expense

Salaries

$9,538,260

$8,587,379

Employee benefits

2,698,140

2,419,937

Occupancy expense

1,686,360

1,627,103

Net loss on foreclosed assets

24,994

179,266

Provision for cash management account losses

120,000

60,000

Other expense

7,222,396

6,273,478

Total noninterest expense

$21,290,150

$19,147,163

Income before income taxes

$9,839,791

$11,474,506

Income tax expense

1,502,710

2,243,747

Net income

$8,337,081

$9,230,759

Earnings per share, basic

$1.765

$1.909

Earnings per share, diluted

$1.762

$1.903

Dividends per share

$0.280

$0.260

Page 4

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.
01:04pCHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Nd Qtr. 2022 Financials
PU
04/19CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PU
04/19CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : 1st Qtr. 2022 Financials
PU
04/15Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
03/11Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/08CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
01/24CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Reports Record Earnings and Declares Dividend
PU
2021CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PU
2021Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding
CI
2021Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $20 million in f..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,7 M - -
Net income 2022 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 100%
Chart CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 25,05 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Szyperski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca A. Foster Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Douglas D. Monroe Vice Chairman
Bruce P. Robertson Director
Thomas E. Kellum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES, INC.-17.05%117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005