Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City. Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Gold Corp. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 250 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year’s event is being held on June 3-4.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake’s flagship asset is the Metates Project located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled “Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I” dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 23, 2023. Chesapeake has an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates, including the new gold discovery at its Lucy project (see news release dated October 3, 2023). In addition, the Company owns 68% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd., which owns the Talapoosa gold-silver project in Nevada.

