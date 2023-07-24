Chesapeake Gold Corp.(TSXV:CKG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its primary asset is the Metates project (Metates) located in Durango State, Mexico. The Metates property is comprised of approximately 14 mineral concessions totaling approximately 14,727 hectares. The Company also has a portfolio of exploration properties in Mexico comprising of approximately 115,484 hectares in the states of Durango, Oaxaca, and Veracruz. The Company owns interest in Gunpoint Exploration Ltd., which owns the Talapoosa gold project (Talapoosa) located in Lyon County, Nevada. Talapoosa is a low-sulphidation gold/silver property in the Walker Lane gold trend of western Nevada, approximately 45 kilometers east of Reno. It consists of 535 unpatented lode mining claims and seven additional fee land sections which covers approximately 14,780 hectares.

Sector Diversified Mining