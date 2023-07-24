Chesapeake Gold Corp.(TSXV:CKG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 03:59:59 2023-07-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.750 CAD
|0.00%
|-5.91%
|-7.41%
|May. 27
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Apr. 29
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Appoints Navin Sandhu as Interim Chief Financial Officer Effective May 1, 2023
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Appoints Navin Sandhu as Interim Chief Financial Officer Effective May 1, 2023
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp Announces Resignation of Erick Underwood as Chief Financial Officer, Effective 30 April 2023
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate 15.8% Increase in Gold Grade of Intrusive and Intrusive Breccia Zone
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Provides Metallurgical Update for Metates Gold-Silver Project
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Reports Completion of Infill Drilling Campaign at Metates Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico
|MT
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces the Results from the Last Thirteen Large Diameter (PQ or 85 Mm) Infill Core Drill Holes Completed At Its Flagship Metates Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Reports Higher Grade Intrusive Mineralization at Metates Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico; Down 6.2%
|MT
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces the Results from the First Five Large Diameter
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Executive Changes, Effective January 1, 2022
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold : Up after Reporting Infill Drilling Program at Metates in Mexico
|MT
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Change of Corporate Address
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Infill Drilling Program at Metates
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Titled Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project - Phase 1
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold : Edges Up after Reporting PEA Results for Metates Project in Mexico
|MT
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Strong PEA Results for Phase 1 Heap Leach Mine at Metates
|CI
|Chesapeake Gold : Up 6.2% After Reporting Results from Metates project in Durango, Mexico
|MT
|Chesapeake Gold Corp. Releases Results from Metates Drill Program
|CI
