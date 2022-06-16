Chesapeake Gold : Interim Financial Statements - March 31, 2022

Log in
NOTICE

RE: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIALS STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

First quarter financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the auditors of Chesapeake Gold Corp.

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP.

"Erick Underwood"

ERICK UNDERWOOD

Chief Financial Officer

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(amount expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6

$

31,642

$

31,817

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5

1,041

816

Marketable securities

6,7

167

336

32,850

32,969

Long-term investments

6,7

2,011

1,328

Investment in mineral properties

8

94,392

93,200

Equipment

27

29

Intangible asset

45,128

45,128

Reclamation bonds

254

257

Total assets

$

174,662

$

172,911

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

$

1,720

$

1,538

Promissory note

9

-

700

1,720

2,238

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,151

8,151

Decommissioning obligation

240

245

Total liabilities

10,111

10,634

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10

234,906

234,906

Reserves

28,859

28,449

Deficit

(102,080)

(102,841)

161,685

160,515

Non-controlling interest ("NCI")

2,866

1,762

Total shareholders' equity

164,551

162,277

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

174,662

$

172,911

Nature of operations (note 1)

Segmented disclosures (note 14)

Approved by the Board of Directors

___________"P. Randy Reifel"_____________Director _________"Christian Falck"__________Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Notes

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

General and administration expenses

Depreciation

$

(2)

$

(4)

Exploration

(61)

(71)

General and administrative

12

(467)

(413)

Management fees

12

(63)

(63)

Professional fees

12

(158)

(107)

Share-based compensation

11

(533)

(825)

(1,284)

(1,483)

Other income (expense)

Finance income

35

80

Finance costs

(1)

(15)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

156

(5)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities and investments

7

448

(638)

Gain on debt settlement

9

52

-

Other income

-

163

Net loss

(594)

(1,898)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:

Cumulative translation adjustment

(101)

365

Total comprehensive loss

(695)

(1,533)

Net income (loss) attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

(788)

(1,742)

Non-controlling interest

194

(156)

(594)

(1,898)

Other comprehensive income attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

(101)

365

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

$

(101)

$

365

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding (000's) - basic and diluted

67,367

64,540

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Attributable to Shareholders of the Company

Shares

Share

Share-based

Foreign

Total

capital

compensation

translation

Shares to be

Total for

shareholders'

Note

('000)

reserves

reserves

Deficit

owners

NCI

equity

issued

Balance at January 1, 2022

67,367

$

234,906

$

26,116

$

2,334

$

-

$

(102,841)

$

160,515

$

1,762

$

162,277

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(788)

(788)

194

(594)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(101)

-

-

(101)

-

(101)

Gunpoint share issuance

10

-

-

-

-

-

1,549

1,549

886

2,435

Share-based compensation charges

11

-

-

510

-

-

-

510

24

534

Balance at March 31, 2022

67,367

$

234,906

$

26,626

$

2,233

$

-

$

(102,080)

$

161,685

$

2,866

$

164,551

Balance at January 1, 2021

56,307

$

186,032

$

23,916

$

2,059

$

1,148

$

(95,675)

$

117,480

$

1,984

$

119,464

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,742)

(1,742)

(156)

(1,898)

Management fees - bonus shares

200

1,148

-

-

(1,148)

-

-

-

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

365

-

-

365

-

365

Share issued (in escrow)

10,000

45,000

-

-

-

-

45,000

-

45,000

Option exercised

860

2,726

(877)

-

-

-

1,849

-

1,849

Share-based compensation charges

-

-

823

-

-

-

823

2

825

Balance at March 31, 2021

67,367

$

234,907

$

23,862

$

2,424

$

-

$

(97,417)

$

163,775

$

1,830

$

165,605

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Gold Corp. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
