Chesapeake Gold : Interim Financial Statements - March 31, 2022
NOTICE
RE: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIALS STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
First quarter financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the auditors of Chesapeake Gold Corp.
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP.
"Erick Underwood"
ERICK UNDERWOOD
Chief Financial Officer
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(amount expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6
$
31,642
$
31,817
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
5
1,041
816
Marketable securities
6,7
167
336
32,850
32,969
Long-term investments
6,7
2,011
1,328
Investment in mineral properties
8
94,392
93,200
Equipment
27
29
Intangible asset
45,128
45,128
Reclamation bonds
254
257
Total assets
$
174,662
$
172,911
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
$
1,720
$
1,538
Promissory note
9
-
700
1,720
2,238
Deferred income tax liabilities
8,151
8,151
Decommissioning obligation
240
245
Total liabilities
10,111
10,634
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10
234,906
234,906
Reserves
28,859
28,449
Deficit
(102,080)
(102,841)
161,685
160,515
Non-controlling interest ("NCI")
2,866
1,762
Total shareholders' equity
164,551
162,277
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
174,662
$
172,911
Nature of operations (note 1)
Segmented disclosures (note 14)
Approved by the Board of Directors
___________"P. Randy Reifel"_____________Director _________"Christian Falck"__________Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)
Notes
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
General and administration expenses
Depreciation
$
(2)
$
(4)
Exploration
(61)
(71)
General and administrative
12
(467)
(413)
Management fees
12
(63)
(63)
Professional fees
12
(158)
(107)
Share-based compensation
11
(533)
(825)
(1,284)
(1,483)
Other income (expense)
Finance income
35
80
Finance costs
(1)
(15)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
156
(5)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities and investments
7
448
(638)
Gain on debt settlement
9
52
-
Other income
-
163
Net loss
(594)
(1,898)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:
Cumulative translation adjustment
(101)
365
Total comprehensive loss
(695)
(1,533)
Net income (loss) attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
(788)
(1,742)
Non-controlling interest
194
(156)
(594)
(1,898)
Other comprehensive income attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
(101)
365
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
$
(101)
$
365
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding (000's) - basic and diluted
67,367
64,540
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)
Attributable to Shareholders of the Company
Shares
Share
Share-based
Foreign
Total
capital
compensation
translation
Shares to be
Total for
shareholders'
Note
('000)
reserves
reserves
Deficit
owners
NCI
equity
issued
Balance at January 1, 2022
67,367
$
234,906
$
26,116
$
2,334
$
-
$
(102,841)
$
160,515
$
1,762
$
162,277
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(788)
(788)
194
(594)
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(101)
-
-
(101)
-
(101)
Gunpoint share issuance
10
-
-
-
-
-
1,549
1,549
886
2,435
Share-based compensation charges
11
-
-
510
-
-
-
510
24
534
Balance at March 31, 2022
67,367
$
234,906
$
26,626
$
2,233
$
-
$
(102,080)
$
161,685
$
2,866
$
164,551
Balance at January 1, 2021
56,307
$
186,032
$
23,916
$
2,059
$
1,148
$
(95,675)
$
117,480
$
1,984
$
119,464
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,742)
(1,742)
(156)
(1,898)
Management fees - bonus shares
200
1,148
-
-
(1,148)
-
-
-
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
365
-
-
365
-
365
Share issued (in escrow)
10,000
45,000
-
-
-
-
45,000
-
45,000
Option exercised
860
2,726
(877)
-
-
-
1,849
-
1,849
Share-based compensation charges
-
-
823
-
-
-
823
2
825
Balance at March 31, 2021
67,367
$
234,907
$
23,862
$
2,424
$
-
$
(97,417)
$
163,775
$
1,830
$
165,605
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
