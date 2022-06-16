Chesapeake Gold : Interim Financial Statements - March 31, 2022

NOTICE RE: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIALS STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 First quarter financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the auditors of Chesapeake Gold Corp. CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. "Erick Underwood" ERICK UNDERWOOD Chief Financial Officer

Chesapeake Gold Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (amount expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Chesapeake Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated) Note March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 $ 31,642 $ 31,817 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5 1,041 816 Marketable securities 6,7 167 336 32,850 32,969 Long-term investments 6,7 2,011 1,328 Investment in mineral properties 8 94,392 93,200 Equipment 27 29 Intangible asset 45,128 45,128 Reclamation bonds 254 257 Total assets $ 174,662 $ 172,911 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6 $ 1,720 $ 1,538 Promissory note 9 - 700 1,720 2,238 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,151 8,151 Decommissioning obligation 240 245 Total liabilities 10,111 10,634 Shareholders' equity Share capital 10 234,906 234,906 Reserves 28,859 28,449 Deficit (102,080) (102,841) 161,685 160,515 Non-controlling interest ("NCI") 2,866 1,762 Total shareholders' equity 164,551 162,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 174,662 $ 172,911 Nature of operations (note 1) Segmented disclosures (note 14) Approved by the Board of Directors ___________"P. Randy Reifel"_____________Director _________"Christian Falck"__________Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated) Notes Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 General and administration expenses Depreciation $ (2) $ (4) Exploration (61) (71) General and administrative 12 (467) (413) Management fees 12 (63) (63) Professional fees 12 (158) (107) Share-based compensation 11 (533) (825) (1,284) (1,483) Other income (expense) Finance income 35 80 Finance costs (1) (15) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 156 (5) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities and investments 7 448 (638) Gain on debt settlement 9 52 - Other income - 163 Net loss (594) (1,898) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings: Cumulative translation adjustment (101) 365 Total comprehensive loss (695) (1,533) Net income (loss) attributable to Shareholders of the Company (788) (1,742) Non-controlling interest 194 (156) (594) (1,898) Other comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders of the Company (101) 365 Non-controlling interest - - Total other comprehensive income $ (101) $ 365 Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding (000's) - basic and diluted 67,367 64,540 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.