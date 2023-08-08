Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust is formed to own the producing wells and development wells (the Royalty Interests) for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Royalty Interests are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (Chesapeake's or the Trustor's) interests in the underlying properties, all of which are located within an area of mutual interest (the AMI) in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma. The Trust owns certain royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas wells in Washita County, Oklahoma producing from the Colony Granite Wash play within the broader Granite Wash formation of the Anadarko Basin. Its trustee is The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.