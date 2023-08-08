Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust announced that its common unit distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust?s royalty interests from March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023) will be $0.0178 per common unit. The distribution will be paid on August 31, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2023.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Common Unit Distribution for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, Payable on August 31, 2023
Today at 05:42 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023