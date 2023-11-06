Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust announced that its common unit distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust?s royalty interests from June 1, 2023 through August 31, 2023) will be $0.0336 per common unit. The distribution will be paid on November 30, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2023.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Distribution for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, Payable on November 30, 2023
November 06, 2023 at 05:54 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023