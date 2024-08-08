  • Net income and earnings per share ("EPS")* were $18.3 million and $0.82, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, and $64.4 million and $2.89, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024
  • Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS**, which exclude transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of Florida City Gas ("FCG"), were $19.3 million and $0.86, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and $66.1 million and $2.96, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024
  • Adjusted gross margin** growth of $61.8 million during the first half of 2024 driven by contributions from FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, regulatory initiatives and additional customer consumption
  • Multiple pipeline projects received approval to proceed, supporting continued natural gas demand in Delaware and Florida and driving incremental margins for 2025 and beyond
  • Results continue to track in line with Management's expectations, and the Company continues to affirm 2024 EPS and capital guidance

DOVER, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.3 million ($0.82 per share) compared to $16.1 million ($0.90 per share) in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the fourth quarter 2023 acquisition of FCG, adjusted net income was $19.3 million, or $0.86 per share compared to $16.1 million ($0.90 per share) reported in the prior-year period. The net income and adjusted net income growth represented 13.3 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2024, incremental contributions from FCG, additional margin from regulated infrastructure programs, and growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and continued pipeline expansion projects to support distribution growth were offset by the financing impacts of the FCG acquisition, including increased interest expense related to debt issued and additional shares outstanding. 

During the first half of 2024, net income was $64.4 million ($2.89 per share) compared to $52.5 million ($2.94 per share) in the prior-year period. Excluding the transaction and transition-related expenses, adjusted net income was $66.1 million ($2.96 per share) compared to $52.5 million ($2.94 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Earnings for the first half of 2024 were primarily impacted by the factors discussed for the second quarter as well as additional adjusted gross margin from increased customer consumption experienced earlier in the year.

"Our results this quarter demonstrate the opportunities in our high-growth service areas, the value of our unregulated businesses and our commitment to operational excellence," said Jeff Householder, chair, president and CEO. "We continue to remain on-track with the integration of FCG, experienced continued strong customer growth of approximately 4 percent across our Delmarva and Florida footprints and managed expenses prudently, driving 41 percent of adjusted gross margin to operating income on a year-to-date basis."

"This performance is in line with our expectations for 2024 and is driven by our ability to execute on our growth strategy: developing and investing record levels of capital, advancing our regulatory agenda and continuing our business transformation efforts," Householder continued. "Through the second quarter of this year, we invested $160 million in capital expenditures, received regulatory approval for three (3) new transportation projects, and are going live with a new enterprise-wide utility billing system in the third quarter. Our achievements thus far enable us to affirm our full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 per share and 2024 capital expenditures guidance of $300 to $360 million. The team's consistent focus on customer service and our growth strategy positions us for continued longer-term growth as well."

Earnings and Capital Investment Guidance

The Company continues to affirm its 2024 EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 in adjusted earnings per share given the incremental margin opportunities present across the Company's businesses, investment opportunities within and surrounding FCG, regulatory initiatives and operating synergies.

The Company also affirms its previously announced 2024 capital expenditure guidance of $300 million to $360 million, as well as the capital expenditure guidance for the five-year period ended 2028 that will range from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. This investment forecast is projected to result in a 2025 EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35, as well as a 2028 EPS guidance range of $7.75 to $8.00. This implies an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the 2025 EPS guidance range.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information are presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin




For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               130,625


$                 41,419


$                  (5,772)


$               166,272

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(27,378)


(18,006)


5,744


(39,640)

Depreciation & amortization


(14,657)


(3,223)


3


(17,877)

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


(12,255)


(7,893)


3


(20,145)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


76,335


12,297


(22)


88,610

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


12,255


7,893


(3)


20,145

Depreciation & amortization


14,657


3,223


(3)


17,877

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$               103,247


$                 23,413


$                       (28)


$               126,632

 



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               101,141


$                 40,751


$                  (6,299)


$               135,593

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(23,886)


(18,116)


6,209


(35,793)

Depreciation & amortization


(13,035)


(4,269)


1


(17,303)

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


(9,240)


(7,520)


(2)


(16,762)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


54,980


10,846


(91)


65,735

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


9,240


7,520


2


16,762

Depreciation & amortization


13,035


4,269


(1)


17,303

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$                 77,255


$                 22,635


$                       (90)


$                 99,800

 



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               299,051


$               124,522


$                (11,557)


$               412,016

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(77,296)


(55,060)


11,499


(120,857)

Depreciation & amortization


(27,194)


(7,704)


5


(34,893)

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


(24,991)


(16,315)


1


(41,305)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


169,570


45,443


(52)


214,961

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


24,991


16,315


(1)


41,305

Depreciation & amortization


27,194


7,704


(5)


34,893

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$               221,755


$                 69,462


$                       (58)


$               291,159

 



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               243,411


$               123,916


$                (13,605)


$               353,722

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(79,174)


(58,687)


13,479


(124,382)

Depreciation & amortization


(25,987)


(8,503)


4


(34,486)

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


(18,527)


(15,996)


3


(34,520)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


119,723


40,730


(119)


160,334

Operations & maintenance
expenses (1)


18,527


15,996


(3)


34,520

Depreciation & amortization


25,987


8,503


(4)


34,486

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$               164,237


$                 65,229


$                     (126)


$               229,340

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS




Three Months Ended



June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023

Net Income (GAAP)


$          18,271


$          16,133

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


1,006


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$          19,277


$          16,133






Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)


22,335


17,852






Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)


$               0.82


$               0.90

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


0.04


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)


$               0.86


$               0.90

 



Six Months Ended



June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023

Net Income (GAAP)


$          64,439


$          52,477

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


1,683


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$          66,122


$          52,477






Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)


22,320


17,842






Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)


$               2.89


$               2.94

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


0.07


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)


$               2.96


$               2.94

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

(2) Weighted average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended






June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       126,632


$         99,800


$         26,832


26.9 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

26,703


23,628


3,075


13.0 %

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

1,374



1,374


NMF

Other operating expenses

57,765


47,826


9,939


20.8 %

Operating income

$         40,790


$         28,346


$         12,444


43.9 %

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $40.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 43.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the acquisition and integration of FCG, operating income increased $13.8 million or 48.7 percent compared to the prior-year period. An increase in adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was driven by contributions from the acquisition of FCG, incremental margin from regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects and improvements from the Company's unregulated businesses. Higher operating expenses were driven largely by the operating expenses of FCG, increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses, and higher insurance and vehicle expenses compared to the prior-year period. Increases in depreciation, amortization and property taxes attributable to growth projects and FCG were partially offset by a $2.3 million reserve surplus amortization mechanism ("RSAM") adjustment from FCG and lower depreciation from our electric operations due to revised rates from an approved electric depreciation study.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended






June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       103,247


$         77,255


$         25,992


33.6 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

22,863


18,854


4,009


21.3 %

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

1,374



1,374


NMF

Other operating expenses

38,505


29,110


9,395


32.3 %

Operating income

$         40,505


$         29,291


$         11,214


38.3 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)


Contribution from FCG

$                        23,367

Margin from regulated infrastructure programs

1,340

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,253

Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services

563

Other variances

(531)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$                        25,992

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)


FCG operating expenses

$                          8,597

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

679

Other variances

119

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$                          9,395

 

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended  
June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         23,413


$         22,635


$              778


3.4 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

3,843


4,777


(934)


(19.6) %

Other operating expenses

19,332


18,851


481


2.6 %

Operating income (loss)

$              238


$            (993)


$           1,231


NMF

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Contributions from acquisition


$                      160

Increased propane customer consumption


117

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services


587

Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and gathering fees


251

Other variances


(337)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**


$                      778

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased insurance related costs


$                      283

Increased vehicle expenses


246

Other variances


(48)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses


$                      481

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results



Six Months Ended






June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       291,159


$       229,340


$         61,819


27.0 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

52,813


47,118


5,695


12.1 %

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

2,295



2,295


NMF

Other operating expenses

115,676


98,961


16,715


16.9 %

Operating income

$       120,375


$         83,261


$         37,114


44.6 %

Operating income for the first half of 2024 was $120.4 million, an increase of $37.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the acquisition and integration of FCG, operating income increased $39.4 million or 47.3 percent compared to the prior-year period. An increase in adjusted gross margin in the first half of 2024 was driven by contributions from the acquisition of FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, incremental margin from regulatory initiatives, higher customer consumption and contributions from the Company's unregulated businesses. Higher operating expenses largely associated with FCG were partially offset by lower payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses compared to the prior-year period. Increases in depreciation, amortization and property taxes attributable to growth projects and FCG were partially offset by a $5.7 million RSAM adjustment from FCG and lower depreciation from our electric operations due to revised rates from an approved electric depreciation study.

Regulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended






June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       221,755


$       164,237


$         57,518


35.0 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

43,818


37,524


6,294


16.8 %

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

2,295



2,295


NMF

Other operating expenses

77,028


59,797


17,231


28.8 %

Operating income

$         98,614


$         66,916


$         31,698


47.4 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)


Contribution from FCG

$                        48,326

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

3,169

Margin from regulated infrastructure programs

2,618

Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services

2,154

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)

1,630

Other variances

(379)

Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$                        57,518

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)


FCG operating expenses

$                        17,887

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(1,109)

Other variances

453

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses

$                        17,231

 

Unregulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended  

June 30,





(in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         69,462


$         65,229


$           4,233


6.5 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

8,998


9,598


(600)


(6.3) %

Other operating expenses

38,797


39,379


(582)


(1.5) %

Operating income

$         21,667


$         16,252


$           5,415


33.3 %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane customer consumption


$                   1,505

Contributions from acquisition


598

Increased propane margins and service fees


463

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services


487

Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and gathering fees


1,189

Other variances


(9)

Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**


$                   4,233

The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Decreased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


$                 (1,083)

Increased insurance related costs


655

Increased vehicle expenses


386

Other variances


(540)

Period-over-period decrease in other operating expenses


$                    (582)

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Adjusted Gross Margin








  Regulated Energy segment

$ 103,247


$  77,255


$   221,755


$ 164,237

  Unregulated Energy segment

23,413


22,635


69,462


65,229

  Other businesses and eliminations

(28)


(90)


(58)


(126)

Total Adjusted Gross Margin**

$ 126,632


$  99,800


$   291,159


$ 229,340









Operating Income (Loss)








   Regulated Energy segment

$  40,505


$  29,291


$     98,614


$  66,916

   Unregulated Energy segment

238


(993)


21,667


16,252

   Other businesses and eliminations

47


48


94


93

Total Operating Income

40,790


28,346


120,375


83,261

Other income, net

1,110


831


1,305


1,107

Interest charges

16,813


6,964


33,839


14,196

Income Before Income Taxes

25,087


22,213


87,841


70,172

Income taxes

6,816


6,080


23,402


17,695

Net Income

$  18,271


$  16,133


$     64,439


$  52,477









Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: (1)








Basic

22,284


17,794


22,267


17,777

Diluted

22,335


17,852


22,320


17,842









Earnings Per Share of Common Stock








Basic

$      0.82


$      0.91


$        2.89


$      2.95

Diluted

$      0.82


$      0.90


$        2.89


$      2.94









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share








Net Income (GAAP)

$  18,271


$  16,133


$     64,439


$  52,477

FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2)

1,006



1,683


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$  19,277


$  16,133


$     66,122


$  52,477









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$       0.82


$       0.90


$         2.89


$       2.94

FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2)

0.04



0.07


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$       0.86


$       0.90


$         2.96


$       2.94

(1) Weighted average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

(2) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the second quarter of 2023 and 2024 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)


Pre-tax

Income


Net

Income


Earnings

Per Share

Second Quarter of 2023 Adjusted Results


$      22,213


$      16,133


$           0.90








Increased Adjusted Gross Margins:







Contributions from acquisitions


23,527


17,135


0.77

Margin from regulated infrastructure programs*


1,340


976


0.04

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)


1,253


912


0.04

Increased level of virtual pipeline services


587


428


0.02

Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services*


563


410


0.02

Improved Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees


251


183




27,521


20,044


0.89








Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and
Electric Costs):







FCG operating expenses


(9,720)


(7,079)


(0.32)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


(772)


(562)


(0.02)

Insurance related costs


(559)


(407)


(0.02)

Vehicle expenses


(250)


(182)


(0.01)

Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs (includes FCG)


(1,951)


(1,421)


(0.06)



(13,252)


(9,651)


(0.43)








Interest charges


(9,849)


(7,173)


(0.32)

Increase in shares outstanding due to 2023 and 2024 equity offerings***




(0.18)

Net other changes


(172)


(76)




(10,021)


(7,249)


(0.50)

Second Quarter of 2024 Adjusted Results**


$      26,461


$      19,277


$           0.86

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

**  Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures.

*** Reflects the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 included: 

(in thousands, except per share data)


Pre-tax

Income


Net

Income


Earnings

Per Share

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted Results


$      70,172


$      52,477


$           2.94








Non-recurring Items:







Absence of benefit associated with a reduction in the PA state tax rate



(1,284)


(0.06)




(1,284)


(0.06)








Increased Adjusted Gross Margins:







Contributions from acquisitions


48,924


35,891


1.61

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)


3,169


2,325


0.10

Margin from regulated infrastructure programs*


2,618


1,921


0.09

Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services*


2,154


1,580


0.07

Changes in customer consumption


1,842


1,352


0.06

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*


1,630


1,196


0.05

Improved Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees


1,189


872


0.04

Increased level of virtual pipeline services


487


358


0.02

Increased propane margins and fees


463


340


0.01



62,476


45,835


2.05








(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas,
Propane, and Electric Costs):







FCG operating expenses


(20,133)


(14,770)


(0.66)

Insurance related costs


(1,084)


(795)


(0.04)

Vehicle expenses


(403)


(295)


(0.01)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


2,192


1,608


0.07

Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs (includes FCG)


(3,449)


(2,530)


(0.11)



(22,877)


(16,782)


(0.75)








Interest charges


(19,643)


(14,410)


(0.65)

Increase in shares outstanding due to 2023 and 2024 equity offerings***




(0.59)

Net other changes


8


286


0.02



(19,635)


(14,124)


(1.22)

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted Results**


$      90,136


$      66,122


$           2.96

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

**  Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures.

*** Reflects the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company continuously pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes all major projects and initiatives that are currently underway or recently completed. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year.

The related descriptions of projects and initiatives that accompany the table include only new items and/or items where there have been significant developments, as compared to the Company's prior quarterly filings. A comprehensive discussion of all projects and initiatives reflected in the table below can be found in the Company's second quarter 2024 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.


Adjusted Gross Margin


Three Months
Ended


Six Months Ended


Year Ended


Estimate for


June 30,


June 30,


December 31,


Fiscal

(in thousands)

2024


2023


2024


2023


2023


2024


2025

Pipeline Expansions:














Southern Expansion

$        586


$        455


$     1,172


$        486


$               586


$     2,344


$     2,344

Beachside Pipeline Expansion

603


603


1,206


603


1,810


2,451


2,414

North Ocean City Connector







494

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

146



292



264


584


2,752

Wildlight

205


67


404


93


471


1,423


2,038

Lake Wales

114


38


228


38


265


454


454

Newberry

72



72




1,364


2,585

Boynton Beach







3,342

New Smyrna Beach







1,710

Central Florida Reinforcement






476


1,182

Warwick






258


1,858

Renewable Natural Gas Supply
Projects







5,460

Total Pipeline Expansions

1,726


1,163


3,374


1,220


3,396


9,354


26,633















CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation
and Infrastructure

3,505


2,905


6,940


6,426


11,181


13,500


14,500















Regulatory Initiatives:














Florida GUARD program

865



1,454



353


3,231


5,602

FCG SAFE Program

689



1,101




2,683


5,293

Capital Cost Surcharge Programs

777


703


1,608


1,423


2,829


3,979


4,374

Florida Rate Case Proceeding (1)

4,005


3,873


9,600


7,970


15,835


17,153


17,153

Maryland Rate Case (2)






TBD


TBD

Electric Storm Protection Plan

677


436


1,307


642


1,326


2,433


3,951

Total Regulatory Initiatives

7,013


5,012


15,070


10,035


20,343


29,479


36,373















Total

$   12,244


$     9,080


$   25,384


$   17,681


$          34,920


$   52,333


$   77,506

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023.

(2) Rate case application and depreciation study filed with the Maryland PSC in January 2024. See additional information provided below.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension supports new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion also improves reliability and provides operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. The project went into service in July 2023.

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of an amendment to its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 10,000 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. Peninsula Pipeline will construct pipeline expansions that will allow FPU to serve the future communities that are expected in that area. The Florida PSC approved the project in May 2024, and it is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Newberry Expansion
In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dts/day of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in the third quarter of 2023. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension, which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry. A filing to address the acquisition and conversion of existing Company owned propane community gas systems in Newberry was made in November 2023. The Florida PSC approved it in April 2024. The Company began the conversions of the community gas systems in the second quarter of 2024.

East Coast Reinforcement Projects
In December 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities on the East Coast of Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to coastal portions of the state that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system in the areas of Boynton Beach and New Smyrna Beach with an additional 15,000 Dts/day and 3,400 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in March 2024. Construction is projected to be complete in the first and second quarters of 2025 for Boynton Beach and New Smyrna Beach, respectively.

Central Florida Reinforcement Projects
In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities located in Central Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to communities in central Florida that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system around the Plant City and Lake Mattie areas of Florida with an additional 5,000 Dts/day and 8,700 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in May 2024. Completion of the projects is projected for the fourth quarter of 2024 for Plant City and the fourth quarter of 2025 for Lake Mattie.

Warwick
In July 2024, the Company announced plans to extend Eastern Shore's transmission deliverability by constructing an additional 4.4 miles of six inch steel pipeline. The project will reinforce the supply and growth for our Delaware division distribution system and expand further into Maryland for anticipated future growth. The project is estimated to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pioneer Supply Header Pipeline Project
In March 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for its approval of Firm Transportation Service Agreements with both FCG and FPU for a project that will support greater supply growth of natural gas service in southeast Florida. The project consists of the transfer of a pipeline asset from FCG to Peninsula Pipeline. Peninsula Pipeline will proceed to provide transportation service to both FCG and FPU using the pipeline asset, which supports continued customer growth and system reinforcement of these distribution systems. The Florida PSC approved the petition in July 2024.

Renewable Natural Gas Supply Projects
In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of Transportation Service Agreements with FCG for projects that will support the transportation of additional renewable energy supply to FCG. The projects, located in Florida's Brevard, Indian River and Miami-Dade counties, will bring renewable natural gas produced from local landfills into FCG's natural gas distribution system. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FCG's distribution system in Brevard County, Indian-River County, and Miami-Dade County. Benefits of these projects include increased gas supply to serve expected FCG growth, strengthened system reliability and additional system flexibility. The Florida PSC approved the petition at it's July 2024 meeting with the projects estimated to be completed in the first half of 2025. 

Regulatory Initiatives

Maryland Natural Gas Rate Case
In January 2024, the Company's natural gas distribution businesses in Maryland, CUC-Maryland Division, Sandpiper Energy, Inc., and Elkton Gas Company (collectively, "Maryland natural gas distribution businesses") filed a joint application for a natural gas rate case with the Maryland PSC. In connection with the application, we are seeking approval of the following: (i) permanent rate relief of approximately $6.9 million; (ii) authorization to make certain changes to tariffs to include a unified rate structure and to consolidate the Maryland natural gas distribution businesses which we anticipate will be called Chesapeake Utilities of Maryland, Inc.; and (iii) authorization to establish a rider for recovery of the costs associated with our new technology systems. The outcome of the application is subject to review and approval by the Maryland PSC. Rate changes are suspended until December 2024.

Maryland Natural Gas Depreciation Study
In January 2024, the Company's Maryland natural gas distribution businesses filed a joint petition for approval of its proposed unified depreciation rates with the Maryland PSC. A settlement agreement between the Company, PSC staff and the Office of People's Counsel was reached and the final order approving the settlement agreement went into effect in July 2024 which will include an annual benefit of $1.2 million.

FCG SAFE Program
In April 2024, FCG filed a petition with the Florida PSC to more closely align the SAFE Program with FPU's GUARD program. Specifically, the requested modifications will enable FCG to accelerate remediation related to problematic pipe and facilities consisting of obsolete and exposed pipe. If approved, these efforts will serve to improve the safety and reliability of service to FCG's customers. These modifications, if approved, will result in an estimated additional $50 million in capital expenditures associated with the SAFE Program which would increase the total projected capital expenditures to $255 million over a 10-year period. The Commission decision is expected in September 2024.

Delaware Natural Gas Rate Case 
In May 2024, the Company's Delaware natural gas division provided notice to the Delaware PSC of its intent to file a petition seeking a general rate base increase based on a test period ending in December 2024. The filing is expected to be submitted to the Delaware PSC in August 2024 and the outcome of the application will be subject to review and approval by the Delaware PSC.

FPU Electric Rate Case 
In June 2024, the Company provided notice to the Florida PSC of its intent to file a petition seeking a general rate base increase based on a 2025 projected test year. The filing is expected to be submitted to  the Florida PSC in August 2024 and the outcome of the application will be subject to review and approval by the Florida PSC.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption
Weather was not a significant factor to adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, higher consumption which includes the effects of colder weather conditions compared to the prior-year period resulted in a $1.8 million increase in adjusted gross margin. While temperatures through June 30, 2024 were colder than the prior-year period, they were approximately 12.5 percent and 12.8 percent warmer, respectively, compared to normal temperatures in our Delmarva and Ohio service territories.

The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.


Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,




2024


2023


Variance


2024


2023


Variance

Delmarva












Actual HDD

319


276


43


2,281


2,050


231

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

387


408


(21)


2,608


2,693


(85)

Variance from Normal

(68)


(132)




(327)


(643)















Florida












Actual HDD

41


26


15


511


370


141

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

41


44


(3)


511


549


(38)

Variance from Normal


(18)





(179)















Ohio












Actual HDD

478


678


(200)


3,137


3,062


75

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

631


631



3,596


3,596


Variance from Normal

(153)


47




(459)


(534)















Florida












Actual CDD

1,115


937


178


1,296


1,260


36

10-Year Average CDD ("Normal")

978


952


26


1,195


1,144


51

Variance from Normal

137


(15)




101


116



Natural Gas Distribution Growth
The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 while our legacy Florida Natural Gas distribution business increased by approximately 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, during the same periods.  

The details of the adjusted gross margin increase are provided in the following table:


Adjusted Gross Margin**


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

(in thousands)

Delmarva
Peninsula


Florida


Delmarva
Peninsula


Florida

Customer growth:








Residential

$            352


$            647


$            842


$         1,527

Commercial and industrial

124


130


280


520

Total customer growth (1)

$            476


$            777


$         1,122


$         2,047

(1) Customer growth amounts for the legacy Florida operations include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding, but exclude the effects of FCG.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $159.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2024 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:


2024

(in thousands)

Low


High

Regulated Energy:




Natural gas distribution

$      150,000


$       170,000

Natural gas transmission

90,000


120,000

Electric distribution

25,000


28,000

Total Regulated Energy

265,000


318,000

Unregulated Energy:




Propane distribution

13,000


15,000

Energy transmission

5,000


6,000

Other unregulated energy

13,000


15,000

Total Unregulated Energy

31,000


36,000

Other:




Corporate and other businesses

4,000


6,000

Total 2024 Forecasted Capital Expenditures

$      300,000


$       360,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. 

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 48 percent as of June 30, 2024.

 

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

(in thousands, except per share data)









Operating Revenues









   Regulated Energy


$      130,625


$     101,141


$     299,051


$     243,411

Unregulated Energy


41,419


40,751


124,522


123,916

Other businesses and eliminations


(5,772)


(6,299)


(11,557)


(13,605)

Total Operating Revenues


166,272


135,593


412,016


353,722

Operating Expenses









  Natural gas and electricity costs


27,378


23,886


77,296


79,174

  Propane and natural gas costs


12,262


11,907


43,561


45,208

  Operations


52,339


42,163


103,899


86,930

  FCG transaction and transition-related expenses


1,374



2,295


  Maintenance


5,561


5,258


11,464


10,362

  Depreciation and amortization


17,877


17,303


34,893


34,486

  Other taxes


8,691


6,730


18,233


14,301

Total operating expenses


125,482


107,247


291,641


270,461

Operating Income


40,790


28,346


120,375


83,261

Other income, net


1,110


831


1,305


1,107

Interest charges


16,813


6,964


33,839


14,196

Income Before Income Taxes


25,087


22,213


87,841


70,172

Income taxes


6,816


6,080


23,402


17,695

Net Income


$        18,271


$       16,133


$       64,439


$       52,477










Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:









Basic


22,284


17,794


22,267


17,777

Diluted


22,335


17,852


22,320


17,842










Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:









Basic


$            0.82


$           0.91


$           2.89


$           2.95

Diluted


$            0.82


$           0.90


$           2.89


$           2.94










Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share









Net Income (GAAP)


$        18,271


$       16,133


$       64,439


$       52,477

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


1,006



1,683


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**


$        19,277


$       16,133


$       66,122


$       52,477










Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)


$            0.82


$           0.90


$           2.89


$           2.94

FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)


0.04



0.07


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**


$            0.86


$           0.90


$           2.96


$           2.94

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

 

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 


Assets


June 30,
2024


December 31,
2023

(in thousands, except per share data)





Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated Energy


$           2,515,712


$           2,418,494

Unregulated Energy


420,074


410,807

Other businesses and eliminations


32,645


30,310

Total property, plant and equipment


2,968,431


2,859,611

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization


(546,598)


(516,429)

Plus: Construction work in progress


157,347


113,192

Net property, plant and equipment


2,579,180


2,456,374

Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


6,430


4,904

Trade and other receivables


56,362


74,485

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(2,195)


(2,699)

Trade and other receivables, net


54,167


71,786

Accrued revenue


20,177


32,597

Propane inventory, at average cost


6,511


9,313

Other inventory, at average cost


19,715


19,912

Regulatory assets


19,646


19,506

Storage gas prepayments


2,801


4,695

Income taxes receivable


9,865


3,829

Prepaid expenses


12,549


15,407

Derivative assets, at fair value


1,180


1,027

Other current assets


3,236


2,723

Total current assets


156,277


185,699

Deferred Charges and Other Assets





Goodwill


507,856


508,174

Other intangible assets, net


15,910


16,865

Investments, at fair value


13,620


12,282

Derivative assets, at fair value


192


40

Operating lease right-of-use assets


11,201


12,426

Regulatory assets


83,594


96,396

Receivables and other deferred charges


12,923


16,448

Total deferred charges and other assets


645,296


662,631

Total Assets


$           3,380,753


$           3,304,704

 

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 


Capitalization and Liabilities


June 30,
2024


December 31,
2023

(in thousands, except per share data)





Capitalization





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000 shares), no
shares issued and outstanding


$                       —


$                       —

Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000 shares)


10,854


10,823

Additional paid-in capital


755,751


749,356

Retained earnings


525,525


488,663

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,576)


(2,738)

Deferred compensation obligation


9,703


9,050

Treasury stock


(9,703)


(9,050)

Total stockholders' equity


1,290,554


1,246,104

Long-term debt, net of current maturities


1,174,762


1,187,075

Total capitalization


2,465,316


2,433,179

Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt


18,592


18,505

Short-term borrowing


207,091


179,853

Accounts payable


69,041


77,481

Customer deposits and refunds


44,775


46,427

Accrued interest


3,652


7,020

Dividends payable


14,272


13,119

Accrued compensation


12,519


16,544

Regulatory liabilities


19,677


13,719

Income taxes payable



Derivative liabilities, at fair value


27


354

Other accrued liabilities


20,547


13,362

Total current liabilities


410,193


386,384

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities





Deferred income taxes


283,322


259,082

Regulatory liabilities


192,710


195,279

Environmental liabilities


2,402


2,607

Other pension and benefit costs


16,102


15,330

Derivative liabilities, at fair value


12


927

Operating lease - liabilities


9,341


10,550

Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities


1,355


1,366

Total deferred credits and other liabilities


505,244


485,141

Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)





Total Capitalization and Liabilities


$           3,380,753


$           3,304,704

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

 

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution


Florida City
Gas
Distribution


FPU Electric
Distribution


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution


FPU Electric
Distribution

Operating Revenues
(in thousands)














  Residential

$            15,930


$            11,275


$            12,918


$            11,225


$            16,878


$            12,188


$            11,023

  Commercial and Industrial

10,323


26,721


16,968


12,134


11,093


28,740


12,253

  Other (1)

(2,962)


1,921


2,608


(813)


(3,858)


(162)


(242)

Total Operating Revenues

$            23,291


$            39,917


$            32,494


$            22,546


$            24,113


$            40,766


$            23,034















Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and
MWHs for electric)














  Residential

823,378


525,878


427,062


71,226


765,193


472,147


66,835

  Commercial and Industrial

2,248,283


10,132,993


2,784,296


95,646


2,220,105


10,054,518


74,086

  Other

58,603


572,126


1,470,769



63,787



Total

3,130,264


11,230,997


4,682,127


166,872


3,049,085


10,526,665


140,921















Average Customers














  Residential

100,964


91,439


113,673


25,762


97,333


88,188


25,755

  Commercial and Industrial

8,367


8,486


8,551


7,359


8,249


8,405


7,378

  Other

25



110



22


6


Total

109,356


99,925


122,334


33,121


105,604


96,599


33,133















 


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution


Florida City
Gas
Distribution


FPU Electric
Distribution


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution


FPU Electric
Distribution

Operating Revenues
(in thousands)














  Residential

$            51,726


$            26,618


$            27,949


$            22,651


$            58,898


$            28,684


$            22,380

  Commercial and Industrial

27,890


57,774


36,402


22,917


32,518


54,479


23,994

  Other (1)

(4,637)


3,481


4,020


(3,058)


(6,911)


3,961


(603)

Total Operating Revenues

$            74,979


$            87,873


$            68,371


$            42,510


$            84,505


$            87,124


$            45,771















Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and
MWHs for electric)














  Residential

3,261,532


1,366,919


1,026,399


143,247


3,056,513


1,225,903


135,352

  Commercial and Industrial

5,675,456


20,248,545


5,768,923


183,473


5,607,936


20,362,474


142,789

  Other

147,701


1,303,132


3,069,512



151,323


627,934


Total

9,084,689


22,918,596


9,864,834


326,720


8,815,772


22,216,311


278,141















Average Customers














  Residential

100,749


90,955


113,350


25,733


96,922


87,757


25,686

  Commercial and Industrial

8,382


8,480


8,535


7,365


8,260


8,407


7,369

  Other

25



105



23


6


Total

109,156


99,435


121,990


33,098


105,205


96,170


33,055















(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

 

