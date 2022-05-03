CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS •

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 3, 2022

NYSE Symbol: CPK

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

• Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $2.08 for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.12, or 6.1 percent, compared to $1.96 for the first quarter of 2021

• Quarter-over-quarter growth driven primarily by the acquisition of Diversified Energy, pipeline expansions, natural gas organic growth, regulatory initiatives and higher earnings in the Company's unregulated businesses

• Continued investment in low carbon energy sources including the successful testing of blended hydrogen with natural gas power at the Company's Combined Heat and Power ("CHP") plant and completion of our first compressed natural gas ("CNG") fueling station near the Port of Savannah, capable of distributing renewable natural gas ("RNG") for fleet vehicles

• Issued $50 million of 2.95 percent Senior Notes in support of the Company's long-term financing strategy

• Continued focus on organic growth and expansion projects as well as ESG initiatives, including renewable energy opportunities to further enhance sustainability in our local communities

Dover, Delaware - Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company's net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $36.9 million, a 7.2 percent increase over the $34.5 million reported in the same quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $2.08, a 6.1 percent increase compared to $1.96 reported in the same prior-year period.

Higher first quarter earnings were driven by the 2021 acquisitions of Diversified Energy Company ("Diversified Energy") and the natural gas metering station located in Escambia County, Florida (the "Escambia Meter Station") natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline expansions, regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas businesses, as well as improved profitability in the Company's propane distribution business. Partially offsetting growth was lower propane customer consumption in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

"Despite headwinds brought on by the current inflationary environment and inconsistent weather impacts across our footprint within the quarter, Chesapeake Utilities began the year with solid earnings growth," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Our team continues to deliver positive results through our business growth and transformation initiatives, which led to higher margins and earnings in the quarter.

"We remain focused on executing our mission and providing our customers with safe, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy delivery solutions. We continue to capitalize on our organic growth initiatives, which led to year-over-year customer growth of 5.3 percent and 4.0 percent in our Delmarva and Florida service territories, respectively. Supporting that customer growth, we continue to make prudent investments in our utility systems and other projects that drive shareholder value - exemplified by this quarter's contributions from Diversified Energy, which we acquired in late 2021. Finally, we remain on track with the expansion of our renewable energy investments, with successful completion in the first quarter of our first hydrogen test and CNG fueling station which is also capable of distributing RNG for fleet vehicles. These investments, the steps we have taken to further strengthen our financial position and the unrelenting dedication of our talented employees continue to firmly position Chesapeake Utilities for long-term, sustainable success," concluded Householder.

COVID-19 Update

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") declared a national emergency due to the rapidly growing outbreak of COVID-19. In response to this declaration and the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the United States, federal, state and local governments throughout the country imposed varying degrees of restrictions on social and commercial activity to promote social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the illness. These restrictions significantly impacted economic conditions in the United States beginning in 2020 and persisted, to a lesser extent throughout 2021. Chesapeake Utilities is considered an "essential business," which allowed the Company to continue operational activities and construction projects while social distancing restrictions were in place. Previously existing states of emergency in all of the Company's service territories expired during the second and third quarters of 2021 eliminating a majority of restrictions initially implemented to slow the spread of the virus. The expiration of the states of emergency along with the settlement of the Company's limited proceeding in Florida, has concluded its ability to defer incremental pandemic related costs for consideration through the applicable regulatory process. At this time, the Company has adjusted its operating practices accordingly to ensure the safety of its operations and will take the necessary actions to comply with the CDC, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as new developments occur.

Capital Expenditures Forecast and Earnings Guidance Update

The Company reiterates its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. These include capital expenditures in the range of $750 million to $1 billion in 2021 through 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.05 to $6.25 for 2025. Additionally, the Company reiterates its capital expenditures guidance range of $175 million to $200 million for 2022. The Company continues to review its projections and remains supportive of this guidance.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including adjusted gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includesor excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Unregulated

Energy Operating Revenues $ 127,891 $ 101,292 $ (6,303 $ 222,880 Cost of Sales: Natural gas, propane and electric costs (58,008 (45,442 6,270 (97,180) Depreciation & amortization (13,086 (3,881 (10 (16,977) Operations & maintenance expense (1) (7,063 (8,176 (401 (15,640) Gross Margin (GAAP) 61,187 32,340 (444 93,083 Operations & maintenance expense (1) 7,063 8,176 401 15,640 Depreciation & amortization 13,086 3,881 10 16,977 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non- GAAP) $ 82,449 $ 43,284 $ (33 $ 125,700

(in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Other and EliminationsTotal

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Unregulated

Energy Operating Revenues $ 121,197 $ 74,759 $ (4,769 $ 191,187 Cost of Sales: Natural gas, propane and electric costs (35,983 (43,043 4,729 (74,297) Depreciation & amortization (12,030 (3,323 (12 (15,365) Operations & maintenance expense (1) (6,371 (8,335 352 (14,354) Gross Margin (GAAP) 57,789 29,082 300 87,171 Operations & maintenance expense (1) 6,371 8,335 (352 14,354 Depreciation & amortization 12,030 3,323 12 15,365 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non- GAAP) $ 78,154 $ 38,776 $ (40 $ 116,890

(in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Other and EliminationsTotal

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

ChangePercent Change

Adjusted gross margin** $ 125,700 $ 116,890 $ 8,810 7.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 22,564 20,710 1,854 9.0 % Other operating expenses 48,271 44,583 3,688 8.3 % Operating income $ 54,865 $ 51,597 $ 3,268 6.3 % Operating income during the first quarter of 2022 was $54.9 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. Higher performance in the first quarter of 2022 was generated from propane and natural gas acquisitions completed in 2021, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in our natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs and increased propane margins per gallon and fees. The increase in operating income was partially offset by reduced propane consumption in the first quarter. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, including payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses as well as increased vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs.

Regulated Energy Segment

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

(in thousands)

2022

2021

ChangeChange

Adjusted gross margin** $ 82,449 $ 78,154 $ 4,295 5.5 % 18,251

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

16,924

1,327

7.8 %

Other operating expenses 29,517 28,593 924 3.2 % $

Operating income

34,681

$

32,637

$

2,044

6.3 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 6.3 percent, over the same period in 2021. Higher operating income reflects continued pipeline expansions by Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions from regulated infrastructure programs, and operating results from the Escambia Meter Station acquisition completed in 2021. Operating expenses increased by $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a higher level of depreciation, amortization and property taxes as well as a greater amount of costs related to payroll, benefits and other employee related expenses.

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below: