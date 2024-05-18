Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable law. Such forward--looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as "project," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "forecast" or other similar words, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" or "could." These statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties and actual results may materially differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Chesapeake Utilities Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS*"). A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

See Appendix for a reconciliation of Gross Margin, Net Income and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS are presented on a diluted basis.

2