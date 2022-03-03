Chesapeake Utilities : CPK Investor Presentation

Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other subsequent SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix of this presentation.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
Mission, Vision and Values
OUR Mission
We deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities we serve.
OUR Vision
We will be a leader in delivering energy that contributes to a sustainable future.
OUR Values
Care
We put people first. Keep them safe. Build trusting relationships. Foster a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion. Make a meaningful difference everywhere we live and work.
Integrity
We tell the truth. Ensure moral and ethical principles drive our decision-making. Do the right thing even when no one is watching.
Excellence
We achieve great things together. Hold each other
accountable to do the work that makes us better, every day. Never give up.
Financial Highlights
Achieved15th consecutive year of earnings growth*
Increased full-year 2021 Diluted EPS from continuing operations by 12.4%
Doubled Net Income over last6 years
Drove$33 million in adjusted gross margin growth
Deployed approximately$228 million on new capital investments
Experienced4.5% growth in residential gas customers
Added19,000 customers from propane acquisition, expanding our service territory into NC and SC.
Completed1st RNG transportation project
Paid dividends for61 consecutive years
*Excludes TCJA impact in 2017
Financial Metrics Performance
CPK Results
Chesapeake Percentiles Compared
to Performance Peer Group
Performance Metrics
1yr
3yr
5yr
10yr
1yr
3yr
5yr
10yr
CapEx / Total Capitalization
13.3%
14.9%
18.1%
19.9%
81%
92%
100%
100%
EPS Growth (CAGR)
11.0%
11.1%
10.5%
9.4%
83%
90%
92%
90%
Return on Equity
11.4%
11.7%
11.7%
11.7%
100%
100%
99%
98%
DPS Growth (CAGR)
9.1%
9.1%
9.5%
7.6%
100%
100%
94%
100%
Earnings Retention Ratio
59.4%
59.0%
59.5%
58.1%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Shareholder Return (CAGR)
36.8%
23.6%
18.9%
20.1%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Industry leading financial performance
is driving increased value
Source: Bloomberg
