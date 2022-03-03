Log in
Chesapeake Utilities : CPK Investor Presentation

03/03/2022
Investor Presentation

March 2022

Forward Looking Statements

and Other Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other subsequent SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix of this presentation.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Mission, Vision and Values

OUR Mission

We deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities we serve.

OUR Vision

We will be a leader in delivering energy that contributes to a sustainable future.

OUR Values

Care

We put people first. Keep them safe. Build trusting relationships. Foster a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion. Make a meaningful difference everywhere we live and work.

Integrity

We tell the truth. Ensure moral and ethical principles drive our decision-making. Do the right thing even when no one is watching.

Excellence

We achieve great things together. Hold each other

accountable to do the work that makes us better, every day. Never give up.

Financial Highlights

  • Achieved 15th consecutive year of earnings growth*
  • Increased full-year 2021 Diluted EPS from continuing operations by 12.4%
  • Doubled Net Income over last 6 years
  • Drove $33 million in adjusted gross margin growth
  • Deployed approximately $228 million on new capital investments
  • Experienced 4.5% growth in residential gas customers
  • Added 19,000 customers from propane acquisition, expanding our service territory into NC and SC.
  • Completed 1st RNG transportation project
  • Paid dividends for 61 consecutive years

*Excludes TCJA impact in 2017

Financial Metrics Performance

CPK Results

Chesapeake Percentiles Compared

to Performance Peer Group

Performance Metrics

1yr

3yr

5yr

10yr

1yr

3yr

5yr

10yr

CapEx / Total Capitalization

13.3%

14.9%

18.1%

19.9%

81%

92%

100%

100%

EPS Growth (CAGR)

11.0%

11.1%

10.5%

9.4%

83%

90%

92%

90%

Return on Equity

11.4%

11.7%

11.7%

11.7%

100%

100%

99%

98%

DPS Growth (CAGR)

9.1%

9.1%

9.5%

7.6%

100%

100%

94%

100%

Earnings Retention Ratio

59.4%

59.0%

59.5%

58.1%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Shareholder Return (CAGR)

36.8%

23.6%

18.9%

20.1%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Industry leading financial performance

is driving increased value

Source: Bloomberg

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

